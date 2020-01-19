Nottingham Forest v Luton: How to watch the Championship on TV and live stream

Nottingham Forest will hope to keep up their regular rise within the Championship desk once they tackle struggling Luton on the Metropolis Floor.

Sabri Lamouchi’s aspect are 4 video games unbeaten, together with three wins, and sit fifth within the desk going into this weekend.

Watch Nottingham Forest v Luton with a NOW TV Sky Sports activities day cross

Lewis Grabban scored his fourth brace of the season towards Blackburn on New Yr’s Day however Forest will hope he can discover consistency in each recreation to spice up their promotion push.

Luton have misplaced seven of their final eight in all competitions and had been unable to seek out the online in 4 of these video games.

The Hatters sit rock-bottom of the desk and desperately want encouraging indicators – and factors – quickly if they’re to beat the drop.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every part it’s good to learn about the best way to watch the Nottingham Forest v Luton recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Nottingham Forest v Luton?

Nottingham Forest v Luton will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 19th January 2020.

How one can watch Nottingham Forest v Luton on TV and reside stream

You possibly can watch the sport reside on Sky Sports activities Soccer or on-line through the SkyGo app from 11:30am.

Sky prospects can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Discover out extra about the very best Sky packages

When you don’t have Sky, you may watch the match by way of NOW TV. You may get a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all while not having a contract. NOW TV might be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.

Seize a Sky Sports activities Day Go for simply £9.99

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Forest are grinding again into gear following a rollercoaster season up to now.

Merely, they should take advantage of each recreation towards downtrodden opponents, beginning with Luton, if they’re to keep up their push for a play-off spot and even power their manner into the automated promotion reckoning.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest Three-Zero Luton