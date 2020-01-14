Nottingham Forest v Luton: How to watch the Championship on TV and live stream

Nottingham Forest will hope to take care of their regular rise within the Championship desk once they tackle struggling Luton on the Metropolis Floor.

Sabri Lamouchi’s facet are 4 video games unbeaten, together with three wins, and sit fifth within the desk going into this weekend.

Lewis Grabban scored his fourth brace of the season in opposition to Blackburn on New 12 months’s Day however Forest will hope he can discover consistency in each sport to spice up their promotion push.

Luton have misplaced seven of their final eight in all competitions and had been unable to seek out the online in 4 of these video games.

The Hatters sit rock-bottom of the desk and desperately want encouraging indicators – and factors – quickly if they’re to beat the drop.

What time is Nottingham Forest v Luton?

Nottingham Forest v Luton will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 19th January 2020.

watch Nottingham Forest v Luton on TV and reside stream

You possibly can watch the sport reside on Sky Sports activities Soccer or on-line through the SkyGo app from 11:30am.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Forest are grinding again into gear following a rollercoaster season thus far.

Merely, they should benefit from each sport in opposition to downtrodden opponents, beginning with Luton, if they’re to take care of their push for a play-off spot and even pressure their manner into the automated promotion reckoning.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest Three-Zero Luton