Novak Djokovic Comes Back From A Set Down To Send Serbia To ATP Cup Semis

Novak Djokovic dropped his first set of the ATP Cup Friday in a titanic battle with Canada’s Denis Shapovalov, surviving a scare earlier than rallying to information Serbia right into a semi-final towards Russia. The world quantity two was made to work arduous in a scorching and humid Sydney by the 14th-ranked younger gun earlier than prevailing Four-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/Four). His spectacular teammate Dusan Lajovic, buoyed by an enormous contingent of Serbian followers at Ken Rosewall Enviornment, earlier crushed world quantity 21 Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-Four, 6-2.

“This was the closest match I have ever played against Denis. It was so close it could have gone a different way easily,” stated Djokovic.

“He was playing some terrific tennis and I want to give a huge round of applause and credit to him. Well done.”

The win units up a semi-final towards Russia, whose two singles gamers — world quantity 5 Daniil Medvedev and the 17th ranked Karen Khachanov — are unbeaten this season.

The opposite final 4 conflict will see the Nick Kyrgios-led Australia play both Belgium or Rafael Nadal’s Davis Cup-winning Spain, who’re on courtroom later Friday.

Djokovic confronted Shapovalov 4 occasions final yr and gained every match comfortably.

However the 20-year-old is fast-improving and had already picked up a pair of high 10 wins towards Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev on the match.

He got here out with weapons blazing, gorgeous Djokovic and his followers by successful the primary set.

Rattled, the Serbian famous person steamrolled the Canadian within the second set, successful 5 video games in a row because the boisterous crowd acquired to Shapovalov, who allowed errors to creep in.

However after a pep speak from crew captain Adriano Fuorivia he returned rejuvenated.

The high-stakes third set went with serve till the ninth sport when the Canadian misplaced his footing going for a shot at hand Djokovic a break level, then despatched a forehand lengthy to go 5-Four down.

However the drama wasn’t over.

Djokovic was serving for the match and 30-Zero in entrance when a lady was taken ailing within the stands and the motion was briefly halted.

The Serb threw her a bottle of chilly water as medics escorted her out, but it surely appeared to have an effect on his focus and he misplaced the following 4 factors as Shapovalov broke again.

They each held serve to take it to a tiebreaker and Djokovic, as he has so typically achieved earlier than, rose to the event when it mattered most.

Lajovic within the zone

World quantity 34 Lajovic, who has been steadily transferring by the rankings and captured his first ATP title final yr at Umag, was within the zone towards Auger-Aliassime.

He executed his sport plan clinically and was tactically spot on, efficiently concentrating on the wayward forehand of the Canadian, who made 32 unforced errors.

“There were so many Serbian people here today they helped me relax and get that energy that I need to play like this,” he stated.

“Today, everything was working fine and I was feeling really myself on the court, I feel like everything is going the way it should.”