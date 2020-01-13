Novak Djokovic Insists No Clear Favourite For Australian Open

Defending champion Novak Djokovic insisted there aren’t any clear favourites for the following week’s Australian Open regardless of his ominous begin to the season. The world quantity two was in superb contact on the ATP Cup, main Serbia to victory over 23 different nations within the new males’s staff occasion, overpowering Davis Cup champions Spain within the last within the early hours of Monday. His march included wins over harmful Canadian Denis Shapovalov, world quantity 5 Daniil Medvedev and his long-time rival, the top-ranked Rafael Nadal.

Regardless of this, and Djokovic’s dominance at Melbourne Park, the place he has gained the season-opening Grand Slam seven instances since 2008, the Serb stated there have been loads of gamers able to being topped champion.

“Look, the last hardcourt Grand Slam was in New York, and Rafa won it,” he stated of the US Open last the place Nadal edged Medvedev in 5 units.

“So, you already know, I believe it is actually open, the Australian Open or every other Slam.

“I do not suppose there are actually clear favourites. You might have clearly Federer, Nadal, myself due to the expertise and every part and the rankings that we get to be in all probability named the highest three favourites.

“But then you have Medvedev, (Stefanos) Tsitsipas, Dominic Thiem that are really showing some amazing tennis.”

Djokovic pointed to the season-ending ATP Finals in London the place Tsitsipas battled again from a set all the way down to beat Thiem.

“They showed that they matured on the big stage, that they can challenge the best players in the world and win against them,” he stated.

“So everybody keeps on talking about NextGen player winning a Slam. You know, it seems like it’s getting closer. Hopefully not this year. We’ll see.”

Djokovic loved the ATP Cup massively, a unique begin to how he normally begins his season, revelling within the staff spirit and the big Serbian crowd assist when he performed in Brisbane and Sydney.

He known as it the “perfect preparation” for a tilt at an eighth title on the Australian Open, which begins on January 20.

“I didn’t know what to expect from the event. Obviously I didn’t know how deep we would go and I was hoping we would pass the group stages and see how it goes,” he stated.

“But these kind of team competitions are really, truly special, and I’m personally over the cloud with my emotions, and hopefully I can take that positive energy and use it for Australian Open.”