Novak Djokovic Pulls Out Of Adelaide International

Novak Djokovic on Saturday pulled out of the upcoming Adelaide Worldwide in a giant blow to the brand new event. The world quantity two has been main Serbia on the ATP Cup crew occasion in Sydney, the place they face Russia in a semi-final on Saturday. No rationalization was given by officers who confirmed his absence from the ATP-WTA event, whose ladies’s subject is headed by top-ranked Ashleigh Barty.

“We know how disappointed Novak is about not being able to play in Adelaide this year and we hope to welcome him to the tournament next year,” event director Alistair MacDonald mentioned.

“We understand his decision and wish him the very best of luck for the remainder of the ATP Cup and the upcoming Australian Open.”

Djokovic had deliberate to make use of the hardcourt event in South Australia, beginning Sunday, as a remaining tune-up for the Australian Open Grand Slam, which begins every week from Monday.