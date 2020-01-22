Novak Djokovic Romps Past Tatsuma Ito Into Australian Open Round Three

Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic weathered a testing second set and breezy circumstances to crush Japanese wildcard Tatsuma Ito and attain the Australian Open third spherical on Wednesday. The Serbian star gave up simply seven video games towards the world quantity 146 within the 6-1, 6-Four, 6-2 romp on Rod Laver Area which lasted 95 minutes. “Credit to him for fighting till the end, the second set was pretty close,” stated the reigning title-holder. “They were tough conditions, pretty windy and it was hard to know where the balls were going. My serve helped a lot to get me out of trouble.”

His reward is a conflict towards one other Japanese, Yoshihito Nishioka, who beat Britain’s Dan Evans in three units.

It was Djokovic’s 70th match win at Melbourne Park to solely eight defeats, however a type of defeats was towards a wildcard — Denis Istomin — within the second spherical three years in the past.

With that in thoughts, he got here out with all weapons blazing, racing by the primary set in simply 22 minutes.

The 32-year-old dropped a set in a tricky opening conflict on Monday towards German Jan-Lennard Struff, and towards the chances Ito pressed onerous to stage the match within the second set.

The skilled Japanese, bidding to achieve a Grand Slam third spherical for the primary time, minimize down on his error fee to push Djokovic across the court docket and get into the rallies.

However the Serb inevitably received the break he was chasing in recreation 9 when Ito fluffed a forehand and he rapidly served it out, blasting down an ace to go two units forward.

Djokovic, bidding for a 17th Grand Slam title, had by no means misplaced a Slam match to a participant ranked as little as Ito and the Japanese could not maintain his stage, leaking errors because the world quantity two galloped to the end line.

Djokovic is searching for to develop into solely the third man to win eight or extra titles on the similar Grand Slam after Rafael Nadal (12 at Roland Garros) and Roger Federer (eight at Wimbledon).

He’s now on an eight-match win streak after main Serbia to the ATP Cup title in Sydney forward of the primary Main of the 12 months.