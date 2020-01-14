November 49ers-Packers result unlikely to repeat

Shanahan: ‘The game before never matters like that’

Sunday’s NFC championship recreation is a rematch of a Nov. 24 NFL prime-time contest that was, properly, no contest.

The host San Francisco 49ers demolished the Inexperienced Bay Packers 37-Eight.

It was that dangerous. The Niners led 23-Zero late within the third quarter and coasted house.

The rematch once more can be performed on the Niners’ house area, Levi’s Stadium, down the bay in suburban San Jose (Santa Clara).

As shut NFL observers can inform you, anybody who expects a second recreation between any two groups to go roughly as the primary one did sometimes are lifeless fallacious.

The straightforward cause is that the group that misplaced most likely isn’t going to run lots of the identical performs that did not work properly (or in any respect) the primary time. And why would they?! What’s extra, the group that gained the primary encounter is aware of this would be the case, and can game-plan accordingly to satisfy the anticipated adjusted threats.

“Yeah, we know it’ll be different,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan mentioned Monday. “That (November) game got away from them early, and that’s definitely not the team we’re going to see this week.”

A reporter then raised Shanahan’s Irish ire in commenting that “it just seems natural” for a group that gained the primary encounter to “kind of take it for granted” win should be simpler the second day trip.

“Don’t be that stupid,” Shanahan mentioned. “That’s not actual. That is about Sunday’s recreation. I may give a thousand (examples). I keep in mind shedding to Carolina 37-Zero once they had been 13-Zero and we needed to play them two weeks later, after which we beat them at Atlanta they usually ended up being 15-1 that yr. There’s so many tales like that. And that is the NFL.

“The sport earlier than by no means issues like that. There’s 4 groups left and it’s 4 very, excellent groups. It’s going to be a tough recreation for all of us. Additionally, our gamers, the kind of guys they’re, the way in which they’ve been all yr, I’m not involved about that. They’ll need to reply that query, I’m positive — loads — however I don’t suppose that’ll be a fear for our gamers, which suggests it gained’t be for me.”

The Packers higher hope the rematch doesn’t comply with the identical path.

The vaunted 49ers cross rush ate up the Inexperienced Bay offensive line and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. By halftime a rattled Rodgers had thrown for simply 41 yards on 20 makes an attempt and was sacked 3 times, because the Pack went Zero-for-9 on third downs.

The Niners additionally bottled up star Inexperienced Bay working again Aaron Jones, allowing him to hurry for simply 17 yards on six carries.

Meantime, the Niners scored on 5-of-Eight first-half possessions in going up 23-Zero.

By recreation’s finish Rodgers was sacked 5 instances and obtained hit 10 instances, transformed solely 1-of-15 third downs and threw for 81 internet yards.

It was Inexperienced Bay’s second terrible efficiency on the Pacific Coast that month. Three weeks earlier the Pack obtained drilled by the Chargers in Los Angeles, 26-11.

However in profitable six straight because the Nov. 24 loss at Levi’s Stadium, Inexperienced Bay has scored no fewer than 20 factors every day trip, and allowed greater than 20 factors solely final Sunday, to Seattle (23).

“I’d like to think that we’ve improved throughout the course of the season, especially the last six weeks,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur mentioned Monday. “Definitely I don’t suppose we performed our greatest that day (in San Francisco). You’ve obtained to present them plenty of credit score. There was most likely a cause for that. That’s a very proficient soccer group. We all know that.

“However with the intention to compete with them, with the intention to have an opportunity to beat them, we’re going to need to be at our greatest, and that’s everyone — all 11 on that area. And it’s a massive problem. However it’s actually one which I feel our guys will put together for, and be able to go.”

The Packers are literally the warmer group proper now. Whereas they’re undefeated since shedding at Levi’s Stadium on that Sunday evening earlier than U.S. Thanksgiving — bagging six straight, together with final Sunday’s 28-23 defeat of the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC divisional-round playoff recreation — the Niners have misplaced twice since pounding the Pack: On Dec. 1 at Baltimore (20-17) and Dec. 15 vs. Atlanta (29-22).

Shanahan positive appears like he’s anticipating a nail-biter this Sunday.

“Everyone knows how good Green Bay is, how good their coaching staff is, how good their players are, how good their quarterback is,” Shanahan mentioned. “I think that (first) game really holds zero relevance to what’s going to happen this Sunday.”

Flu bug bites Packers

A flu bug handed via Inexperienced Bay’s headquarters and locker room final week.

“Yeah that’s just something we’re going to have to deal with,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur mentioned. “I assumed our guys did nearly as good a job as doable. I used to be actually proud of our athletic coaching employees, with our medical doctors. We saved plenty of the blokes who weren’t feeling properly out of the constructing, so hopefully that’s behind us. However we’ll see.

“Anyone that’s feeling sick, we’re going to maintain them away from our guys. We’ve examined our guys for the flu, and in plenty of circumstances it wasn’t the flu.”

Akin to with beginning proper deal with Brian Bulaga, who took solely 9 snaps on Sunday in opposition to Seattle earlier than having to depart.

“It was just the 24-hour bug, or whatever it was,” LaFleur mentioned Monday. “And he’s feeling better today.”

[email protected]

twitter.com/JohnKryk