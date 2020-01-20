Now even the AA says smart motorways are dangerous

By Richard Marsden for the Day by day Mail

The AA deems good motorways so harmful that it’s going to not let its breakdown crews cease in them to assist stranded motorists.

As an alternative, workers should head to a ‘protected location’ and watch for the driving force’s car to be moved there by Highways England.

An AA patrolman confirmed the coverage in a BBC documentary on the controversial roads, which see the exhausting shoulder remodeled into a traditional lane. Households whose family members had been killed on good motorways have now utilized for a judicial assessment difficult the system.

Tony Wealthy, a former AA patrolman of the 12 months, stated drivers caught on the roads should wait so long as 17 minutes to be moved, as a consequence of issues similar to breaking down out of sight of cameras supposed to watch motorways for stranded vehicles. On different events these cameras are merely not working, he added.

Explaining the AA’s good motoway coverage, he stated: ‘We’ll contact the shopper to say ‘we will not cease the place you’re’. We are going to contact Highways England, go to a protected space and watch for the car to be delivered.’ Warning of eventualities that may improve the hazard to drivers, he added: ‘It may very well be that the car might have fault and its lights should not working… it may be the case that no person notices it.’

Claire Mercer, whose husband Jason, 44, was killed after stopping to alternate particulars with one other motorist on the M1, stated: ‘I need good motorways stopped. It is akin to manslaughter to take away the exhausting shoulder. I am completely terrified that the subsequent event goes to contain a coachload of youngsters.’ Mr Mercer and the opposite driver had been each killed once they had been hit by a lorry close to Sheffield final June.

Drivers may be put in danger by good motorways as a result of most are fitted with sensors which might solely detect queuing visitors. The documentary group discovered sensors which might really detect stationary automobiles are fitted to simply two sections of the M25 – a mere 18 per cent of the UK’s good motorway community.

Highways England says that, topic to funding, it would match the sensors to good motorways constructed sooner or later – however it has made no dedication to present roads or these already beneath development.

Mrs Mercer, who plans to sue the company over her husband’s dying, accused Highways England of ‘retaining quiet’ the truth that the sensors haven’t been broadly put in, including: ‘How are these motorways even allowed to open with out the detection tools?’

Even this method for monitoring breakdowns may very well be flawed, nevertheless. In a letter obtained by The Sunday Occasions, Britain’s chief highways engineer Mike Wilson wrote: ‘The density of visitors at increased volumes means it is rather tough to detect stopped lone automobiles with out an unmanageable quantity of false alarms.’

The Division of Transport says it’s publishing a assessment into good motorway know-how inside the coming weeks. Highways England stated it’s dedicated to security and is supporting the division in its work on the schemes.

The BBC’s documentary is broadcast at 7.30pm tonight on the Inside Out regional information journal programme within the North West.