Now Princess Michael pushes a stem cell clinic in Bahamas

Princess Michael of Kent has been selling a non-public medical clinic within the Bahamas – without cost.

In a slick video the spouse of the Queen’s cousin praised the ‘amazing’ stem cell therapy she had obtained.

In contrast to different royals who’ve cashed in via industrial offers, she mentioned she was not paid for the promotional video. The princess additionally mentioned she paid in full for the ‘life-changing’ therapy.

Princess Michael of Kent is pictured talking about her therapy for a foul shoulder in a testimonial for the Okyanos clinic on Grand Bahama Island

Her five-minute movie emerged after the Every day Mail revealed this week how the Queen’s grandson, Peter Phillips, has been earning money from his royal standing by promoting milk in China.

Girl Kitty Spencer – the niece of Diana, Princess of Wales – was additionally discovered to be exploiting her royal connections to drum up gross sales for a rival model of Chinese language milk.

The revelations have shone a highlight on how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would possibly fare as they launched into their very own money-making careers on the fringes of the Royal Household.

Princess Michael of Kent and Wimbledon Chairman Philip Brook attend day 10 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on the All England Garden Tennis and Croquet Membership on July 11, 2019 in London, England

The video starring Princess Michael sees her having stem cell remedy to deal with her stiff shoulder. The movie, for the Okyanos Centre for Regenerative Drugs on Grand Bahama, mentions 4 occasions that she is a princess.

It charts her progress over six months, and on the finish she tells the digital camera the ‘amazing’ therapy has ‘changed my life’.

Princess Michael is the spouse of the Queen’s beloved first cousin Prince Michael of Kent.

Prince Michael, 77, works as a enterprise marketing consultant, providing recommendation to the development, telecommunications, insurance coverage, finance and tourism industries.

His 75-year-old spouse has written books and earns cash as a public speaker.

Princess Michael’s movie for the Okyanos facility exhibits her strolling to the Grand Bahama clinic alongside a white sandy seaside.

Okyanos – the identify comes from the Greek god of the river, Okeanos – is a non-public agency headquartered in Freeport within the Bahamas, which prices a number of thousand kilos for stem cell therapies. Till it closed just lately as a result of hurricane injury, rich shoppers would fly in from the USA and world wide for bespoke stem cell therapies.

Stem cells are the human physique’s uncooked materials for repairing itself. They will self-renew or flip into a particular kind of cell, reminiscent of blood or muscle cells, and supply large potential for treating a spread of situations.

In Princess Michael’s case, she explains within the video: ‘My shoulder pain was getting worse. I play a lot of tennis, a lot of quite hard tennis. For my age, it was probably too much for my right shoulder… I had worn out the cartilage.’

Her remedy concerned eradicating stem cells from small deposits of fats in her physique by liposuction, and reinjecting them into the bloodstream the place they helped her worn-away cartilage regrow.

She says: ‘What I like about it really is that it’s my stem cells, going into my physique, to make my physique develop higher, the place it’s lacking one thing.’

The video exhibits her having consultations with specialists on the gleaming clinic, and explains how the stem cells have been used to ‘activate the body’s pure therapeutic’.

Six months after the remedy, she was filmed lifting her arm to point out how a lot additional she may elevate it than earlier than.

She says on digital camera: ‘I’m extraordinarily blissful and intensely grateful to those stem cells. I began tennis once more, and it’s going very effectively. I’ve no downside shifting my arm. So I’m delighted. I’m very impressed that at Okyanos, you might have medical doctors from throughout – as a result of that is the brand new factor.

‘I’m dwelling proof. I feel it’s wonderful – I feel stem cell is the longer term, there’s little doubt in my thoughts. It modified my life.’

Her spokesman, Simon Astaire, mentioned final night time: ‘She was not paid and appeared on screen because she is genuinely impressed with their work.’ He mentioned she paid in full for the therapy.

Mr Astaire added that the princess spoke about her shoulder when he noticed her six weeks in the past.

He mentioned: ‘She spoke about that treatment and in a very passionate way. She was extremely pleased with it because it had really helped her.’ Princess Michael is understood to generate income on the lecture circuit, in addition to via inside design work and a number of other well-paid consultancies. She has additionally written plenty of non-fiction books and a trilogy of novels. Accounts for Cantium Companies, an umbrella agency she and her husband use for his or her industrial actions, present it has turned over £1.eight million up to now 4 years.

The data at Corporations Home present it made a gross revenue of £462,038 final 12 months, £416,348 in 2018, £497,634 in 2017 and £426,293 in 2016 – including as much as £1,802,313.

Okyanos was once owned by an American biotechnology big, Black Beret Life Sciences, primarily based in Texas. However because it ‘permanently’ closed its doorways final autumn following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian which flattened giant swathes of the island, its present possession is unclear.

The agency’s cellphone quantity is out of service and there was no response from its former spokesmen.

It’s understood that Princess Michael’s video was filmed from the beginning of final 12 months.