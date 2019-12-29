Now that’s a Boris bike!

By Harry Cole and Glen Owen for The Mail on Sunday

Revealed: 19:15 EST, 28 December 2019 | Up to date: 19:38 EST, 28 December 2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds arrive on the Conservative Social gathering Convention

In the course of the Common Election marketing campaign, Boris Johnson joked that his Brexit problem was like The Nice Escape.

And now the Prime Minister can recreate the movie’s most well-known scene – after his girlfriend Carrie Symonds gave him a motorcycle for Christmas.

The 1963 prisoner-of-war film climaxes with Steve McQueen leaping the barbed wire on the German-Swiss border on his bike in a bid to flee his captors and get to impartial territory.

Mr Johnson’s 24-hour safety element might be hoping the Prime Minister doesn’t try an identical stunt within the grounds of Chequers on his new dust bike, a second-hand Yamaha TTR 125, believed to be price about £1,000.

The makers say the 125cc car is a ‘versatile off‑street bike that is good for locating the enjoyable and freedom of path using’. Although with a high velocity of 55mph, the bike is a far cry from the pushbike Mr Johnson is extra used to using.

He and his bike grew to become a well-known sight on the streets of London when he was Mayor, and the shared rent cycles he launched to the capital are nonetheless often called Boris Bikes.

Solely final week, when requested what he’d like for Christmas, the PM informed journalists: ‘I would like a brand new bicycle, however I will have to purchase it myself.’

He additionally joked that his Christmas current to his girlfriend can be to ‘get Brexit completed’.

Mr Johnston has lamented the truth that, since changing into Overseas Secretary in 2016, he has been unable to experience a motorbike in public.

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds cuddle up on an economic system BA flight to St Lucia

He claimed the ‘convoy of police cyclists, plus vehicles, plus God is aware of what’ pressured him to surrender his favorite pastime. Nonetheless the 1,500 acres of Buckingham countryside afforded to all Prime Ministers at Chequers will present loads of off-road terrain to attempt the brand new bike.

Talking on the marketing campaign path, Mr Johnson spoke of his love of The Nice Escape, evaluating it to his Brexit mission. He quipped: ‘The benefit of our Brexit deal is that we will make our Nice Escape by Christmas and get Brexit over the road.’

How Boris Johnson may look on his new bike, recreating the long-lasting film The Nice Escape

Ms Symonds and Mr Johnson flew to St Lucia on Boxing Day morning en path to their vacation on the personal island of Mustique, within the Caribbean, the place company journey the three sq. miles in Mini Moke buggies, as there are not any vehicles.

Mr Johnson, 55, and Ms Symonds, 31, are staying in a villa which prices £20,000 every week to hire. It’s understood that they paid for his or her economy-class British Airways flights however have accepted the lodging as a present.

The Moroccan-style villa, with a number of sundown decks and lounge areas with seven lighted water options, is serviced by a butler, housekeeper and personal connoisseur chef.

The couple are anticipated to have fun New Yr on the island, attending a Recreation Of Thrones-themed get together on the Cotton Home Resort at Endeavour Bay. One island resident was yesterday quoted saying: ‘The place goes psychological at New Yr. It is get together central.’