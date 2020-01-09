News sports

“Nowhere To Go”: Ex-Sri Lanka Player, Stuck In Pune Traffic, Tweets Video

January 9, 2020
Russel Arnold was caught in an enormous site visitors jam in Pune. © Twitter

Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Russel Arnold had a tricky time after touchdown in Pune, which is scheduled to host the third T20I of the three-match sequence between India and Sri Lanka at Maharashtra Cricket Affiliation (MCA) Stadium on Friday. The previous Sri Lanka all-rounder, who is part of the commentary panel, obtained caught in site visitors jam whereas heading in direction of his lodge from the airport and posted a video of a site visitors snarl on his official Twitter deal with, saying he was caught in the midst of the highway with nowhere to go.

“Oh dear, nowhere to go#pune,” Arnold captioned the 20-second video following which a number of twitter customers stated that site visitors congestion was a regular affair in Pune.

Oh expensive nowhere to go #pune pic.twitter.com/9CbdAbPIjL

– Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) January eight, 2020

In 44 Exams, Arnold scored 1821 runs with three tons and 10 half centuries beside claiming 11 wickets. In ODIs, the 46-year-old hit three,950 runs from 180 matches with 40 wickets to go along with it.

After taking a 1-Zero lead within the sequence, the Virat Kohli-led Staff India will look to seal the sequence in Pune whereas Lasith Malinga-led Lankans will intention to degree it. The primary recreation in Guwahati was washed out as a result of unseasonal rain and moist patches on the pitch.

India had defeated the Islanders by seven wickets within the second T20I in Indore.


