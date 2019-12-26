NPD: Grand Theft Auto V, Minecraft and Mario Kart 8 are the leggiest games of the decade

The NPD Group’s Mat Priscatella has listed the video games in the US which have had probably the most legs throughout the decade. Some video games simply maintain promoting regardless of having been launched a while in the past and these video games are described as video games with legs. They embrace titles reminiscent of Grand Theft Auto V and Minecraft which have been launched a very long time in the past however simply maintain promoting like hotcakes. You’ll additionally discover The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is included within the record under.

We nonetheless have 1 month to go within the ’10s, however listed below are the titles with probably the most appearances on The NPD Group’s US prime 20 best-selling Video Video games chart within the decade:

74 – GTAV

73 – Minecraft

37 – Mario Kart eight

34 – TCR6:S

30 – TLoZ:BoTW

Rather more to come back when Dec knowledge is out. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) December 26, 2019

