NPD: GTA V and Minecraft Made the Highest Number of Appearances in US Top 20 Charts This Decade

NPD Group analyst Mat Piscatella has revealed that Grand Theft Auto V and Minecraft made the very best variety of appearances within the firm’s U.S. high 20 best-selling online game charts this decade.

To be extra exact, GTA V made 74 appearances and Minecraft made 73. Nevertheless, it’s Rockstar’s title that took everybody unexpectedly, and for good purpose.

Reviewing The NPD Group’s US high 20 best-selling Video Video games by month for the 2010’s and this reality nonetheless blows my thoughts… GTAV has charted in 74 of the 75 months since its debut in Sep ’13, together with hitting #19 in Nov ’19. Completely unprecedented. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) December 26, 2019

The highest 5 video games with the longest legs this decade are as follows:

GTA V (74 appearances) Minecraft (73 appearances) Mario Kart eight (37 appearances) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (34 appearances) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (30 appearances)

Piscatella famous that he’ll present one other replace as soon as December is over. Information for the month might be revealed by January 16th, and we’ll learn how a lot of an impression Christmas gross sales had this 12 months. That stated, you may safely assume that GTA V will retain its crown.

One fascinating growth in December pertains to CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher III: Wild Hunt. Analysts predict that Netflix’s The Witcher can have a major impression on the sport’s gross sales. It definitely helps that The Witcher III is now out there on the Nintendo Change and was additionally not too long ago added to the Xbox Sport Go on high of getting its value slashed throughout all platforms.

We’ll replace our readers when full outcomes are introduced.

[Source: Mat Piscatella (Twitter)]