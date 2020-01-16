NPD: “The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling hardware platform of both December and 2019”

The primary month-to-month NPD report is out for 2020, and that is an additional particular one. The primary NPD report of the yr not solely seems again at December from the earlier yr, but in addition offers us perception on the yr as an entire. What makes this report further particular, nonetheless, is that it will even look again on the earlier decade. In keeping with NPD analyst Mat Piscatella, the Ps four was the last decade’s best-selling gaming . As for the earlier month and yr, Piscatella says that the “Nintendo Switch was the best-selling hardware platform of both December and 2019″. Piscatella also explained that “hardware spending in December 2019 declined 17% when compared to a year ago, to $973,000,000. Annual hardware spending fell 22%, to $3,900,000,000. Nintendo Switch gains could not offset declines across other platforms”.

