NPD: “The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling hardware platform of both December and 2019”

The primary month-to-month NPD report is out for 2020, and that is an additional particular one. The primary NPD report of the yr not solely appears to be like again at December from the earlier yr, but additionally provides us perception on the yr as a complete. What makes this report additional particular, nevertheless, is that this can even look again on the earlier decade. In accordance with NPD analyst Mat Piscatella, the Ps four was the last decade’s best-selling gaming . As for the earlier month and yr, Piscatella says that the “Nintendo Switch was the best-selling hardware platform of both December and 2019″. Piscatella also explained that “hardware spending in December 2019 declined 17% when compared to a year ago, to $973,000,000. Annual hardware spending fell 22%, to $3,900,000,000. Nintendo Switch gains could not offset declines across other platforms”.

Supply