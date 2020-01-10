NPD: There were more video games released on the Switch in 2019 than the Xbox One & Playstation 4 combined

The NPD Group’s month-to-month report doesn’t launch till subsequent week, however NPD analyst Mat Piscatella had mentioned one thing attention-grabbing on Twitter the opposite day. Piscatella says that the NPD Group tracked “over 1,480 new releases on the Nintendo Switch in the US in 2019″. This is “over 400 more” than the Ps four and Xbox One mixed. Even Nintendo’s final profitable console, the Wii, doesn’t come shut. At this level within the Wii’s life, it didn’t even see 400 new releases. The large fan demand for Swap video games that has lasted its complete life up to now, the console breaking gross sales information and the lifetime of the console itself reaching its peak because the Ps four and Xbox One’s life come to an in depth, have given Nintendo’s console an enormous library of video games. You’ll be able to see Piscatella’s tweets concerning the matter down under.

We tracked over 1,480 new releases on Nintendo Swap within the U.S. in 2019. That is… that is loads of new releases on Swap final yr, over 400 greater than the PS4 and Xbox One mixed. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 9, 2020