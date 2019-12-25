‘NPR And NRC Are Same’: Asaduddin Owaisi Retorts Amit Shah, Urges KCR to Stop Updation of National Population Register in Telangana

Amit Shah – Asaduddin Owaisi (Picture Credit: PTI/IANS)

Hyderabad, December 25: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi accused Union House Minister Amit Shah of deceptive the nation on Nationwide Inhabitants Register (NPR) and Nationwide Register of Residents(NRC). “There is no difference between NPR and NRC. The Union Home Minister is misleading the country. All political parties will be together in protesting against this,” Asaduddin Owaisi informed information company ANI. Why Citizenship Modification Act NRC Elevate Concern And Considerations: A Multi-Dimensional Take.

“They are preparing NPR as per the Citizenship Act, 1955. Then, isn’t it connected to the NRC?” Owaisi additional requested. Earlier as we speak, a delegation led by Owaisi additionally met Telangana Chief Minister Ok Chandrashekar Rao and mentioned the problems pertaining to NPR, NRC and the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA). Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) opposed the Citizenship Modification Invoice within the Parliament. NRC Row: No Proposal For Nationwide Nationwide Register of Citizen Based mostly on NPR Information, Says Authorities.

On Tuesday, throughout a protest in opposition to the CAA and NRC, Owaisi appealed to KCR to remain work on NPR. “With folded hands, I am appealing to the Chief Minister to stop NPR which is not good for the country,” he mentioned, hours after the Union Cupboard gave its approval for NPR. “Then Minister of State for Home Kiren Rejiju had also told Parliament on November 26, 2014, that NPR is the first step towards NRC,” he added.

Following the Cupboard’s approval to NPR updation, Amit Shah asserted that there was no hyperlink between the NPR and NRC. “There is no link between National Register of Citizens and National Population Register, I am clearly stating this today,” Shah mentioned in an interview.

Shah additionally mentioned that NRC was not mentioned as informed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “There is no need to debate this (pan-India NRC) as there is no discussion on it right now. PM Modi was right, there is no discussion on it yet either in the Cabinet or Parliament,” the Union Minister mentioned.