NRC, CAA Unites Rival Football Fans In West Bengal Like Never Before

Kolkata:

Protests in West Bengal towards Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) and the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) have been going down for over a month now on the streets.

Now, these protests have reached the soccer area – as seen at traditionally bitter faceoff between the state’s prime groups East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

CAA and NRC united followers of the rival soccer golf equipment as by no means earlier than at Sunday’s Derby on the Salt Lake stadium.

East Bengal followers unfurled a sprawling banner that stated, “We earned this soil with our blood, not with paper.”

East Bengal membership is historically supported by ‘Bangals’ – individuals who have come from Bangladesh or erstwhile East Pakistan.

Mohun Bagan is historically supported by ‘Ghotis’ or individuals from West Bengal.

Their rivalry is historic. And there have been some banners that took digs at one another.

However no less than one banner reportedly stated “Dear son, welcome to our nation.”

If CAA and NRC can convey the bitter rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal nearer, it’s clear sign that the protest is snowballing.

There have been additionally an uncommon variety of Indian flags being waved on the stadium. That too maybe holds a message.

West Bengal has seen a few of fiercest opposition to the CAA and the NRC. Chief Minister Mamata herself has been among the many most vocal critics of the steps seen as discriminatory to Muslims.

Whereas the NRC hopes to determine immigrants who got here to India after a yet-to-be-decided, the CAA guarantees citizenship to solely non-Muslim refugees from three neighbouring nations.

Critics say the regulation can be utilized to focus on Muslims who cannot show their lineage. The federal government, nonetheless, says it’s crucial to assist those that confronted non secular persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.