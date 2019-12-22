NSG Cover For Former Assam Chief Minister Withdrawn

Prafulla Kumar Mahanta of the Asom Gana Parishad has been criticising the citizenship regulation

Guwahati:

Former Assam chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta will now not have the safety of the elite commandos of the Nationwide Safety Guards (NSG), officers stated. He has been downgraded to a safety element comprising commandos of the Central Reserve Police Pressure (CRPF). Mr Mahanta, a senior chief of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and an MLA, who has been protesting in opposition to the amended citizenship regulation, will nonetheless get a bulletproof car.

“I don’t want security from the government of India or government of Assam as I believe in the people of Assam,” Mr Mahanta stated. “India is moving in the same pattern as that of Hitler’s Nazi Germany. Unless we are careful, it will be very dangerous for us,” he instructed reporters in Guwahati at the moment.

Mr Mahanta stated he was knowledgeable concerning the withdrawal of his NSG safety cowl on Saturday. “I would have believed their theory of no threat perception to me had this been withdrawn during some other time. They have been seeing me voicing against the Act for a long time and I think that is why it was withdrawn,” he stated.

He alleged the centre withdrew NSG cowl after he opposed the Citizenship (Modification) Act. Mr Mahanta was given NSG cowl after an assassination try on him by rebel group ULFA in 1997.

The previous chief minister was positioned on the helm of the AGP after the signing of the Assam Accord in 1985 and was chief minister for 2 phrases from 1985 to 1990 and between 1996 and 2001.

“The Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not constitutional,” he stated, including he’ll proceed to oppose the amended regulation on each platform regardless of his occasion supporting it within the Rajya Sabha and nonetheless being a part of the BJP-led alliance within the state and on the centre.

“I have been speaking alone in party meetings and among the public despite the current AGP leadership betraying the people only for their greed for power. The BJP government has been luring, giving mental pressure and issuing threats to me to change my stand, but I will not,” he stated.

Assam and different states within the north-east have seen large-scale protests over the amended citizenship regulation. The protesters say refugee-turned-citizens will overrun the area and the indigenous folks might lose political illustration in the long term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that the pursuits of the north-east won’t be harmed by the amended citizenship regulation.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act for the primary time makes faith the check of citizenship in India. The federal government says it would assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India earlier than 2015 due to spiritual persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular rules of the structure.