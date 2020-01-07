Nuclear Deal “Not Dead Yet” Despite Commitment Roll Back: Iran

Iran has already breached lots of the restrictions underneath the pact

Dubai:

Iran’s nuclear cope with world powers has not been dissolved regardless of Tehran’s choice to desert limits on enriching uranium required by the pact, state information company IRNA quoted Deputy Overseas Minister Abbas Araqchi as saying on Tuesday.

Iran mentioned on Sunday it was taking an extra step again from its commitments, though it additionally mentioned it could proceed to cooperate with the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

Its announcement coincided with a significant escalation of tensions with Washington following the U.S. killing of high Iranian army commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike on Friday in Baghdad.

Iran, which says its nuclear program is for civilian functions, has already breached lots of the restrictions underneath the pact in response to Washington’s withdrawal from the accord in 2018 and its reimposition of sanctions on Tehran which have crippled the nation’s economic system.

“The nuclear deal is not dead yet,” mentioned Araqchi, who can be a senior nuclear negotiator.

“We are ready to come back to full compliance with the deal depending on the ending of sanctions and gaining from the economic benefits of the deal.”

European events to the deal might launch a dispute decision course of this week that may result in renewed U.N. sanctions on Tehran, European diplomats advised Reuters on Monday.

Iran has criticized Britain, France and Germany for failing to salvage the pact by shielding Tehran’s economic system from US sanctions.

