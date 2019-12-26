Nuclear Fuel Complex has 273 recruitments, 10th pass, bumper vacancy for graduates and engineers

Nuclear Gas Advanced, Hyderabad has sought functions for filling numerous class posts. There shall be appointments to the whole 273 posts. These embody Stypendry Trainee (Class-1 & 2), Employee Assistant-A / Hospital Work Assistant-A, Extra Division Clerk and Lab Technician, amongst others. These appointments shall be made for various topics and trades. and eligible candidates have to use on-line for these posts. Final date to use 10 January 2020 is.

Stipendiary Trainee (Class-1), Complete Posts: 39 (Unreserved : 19)

(Particulars of vacancies topic smart)

Mechanical, submit: 16

Chemical, Publish: 02

Electrical, Publish: 07

Electronics, Publish: 02

Electronics & Instrumentation, Publish: 01

Pc Science, Publish:

Civil, Publish: 06

Structure, Designation: 01

Car, submit: 01

Qualification (above submit): Three yr Diploma in Engineering topic associated to the submit with minimal 60% marks from acknowledged institute or college. Should be acquired.

Chemical (BSC Chemistry), Publish: 01

Horticulture, Publish: 01

Qualification (above two posts): Chemistry / Horticulture topic with minimal 60% marks from acknowledged institute or college. wanted.

Stipendiary Trainee (Class-2), Complete Posts: 184 (Unreserved: 92)

(Particulars of vacancies as per commerce)

Fitter, Publish: 95

Turner, submit: 12

Welder, Publish: 03

Machinist, Publish: 05

Electrical, Publish: 20

Electronics & Instrumentation, Publish: 05

Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, Designation: 01

Diesel Mechanic, Publish: 01

Plumber, Publish: 02

Carpenter, Publish: 02

Masonry, Publish: 01

Qualification (above 11 posts): Minimal from acknowledged board 60 Cross the category X examination with% marks. With this, one yr ITI certificates must be obtained within the commerce involved.

Lab Technician, Publish: 03

Chemical Plant Operator, Publish: 34

Qualification (above two posts): Handed the examination of 10th class with minimal 60% marks from acknowledged board. With this, one yr ITI certificates must be obtained within the commerce involved. or

– Handed 12th examination with Physics, Chemistry and Arithmetic with minimal 60% marks.

Extra Division Clerk, Publish: 12 (Unreserved: 06)

Qualification: Bachelor's diploma with minimal 50% marks from acknowledged institute or college.

Pay Scale: 25, 500 Rs.

Age Restrict: Minimal 18 and Most The yr.

Employee Assistant-A / Hospital Work Assistant-A, Publish: 20 (Unreserved: 10 )

Qualification: Handed the examination of 10th class from acknowledged board.

pay scale : 18,000 Rupees.

Age Restrict: Minimal 18 and Most The yr.

Place of appointment (above submit): Nuclear Gas Advanced, Rawatbhata, Kota (Rajasthan)

Stipendiary Trainee (Class-1), Complete Posts: 06 (Unreserved: 04)

(Particulars of vacancies topic smart)

Chemical, Publish: 05

Qualification: Three years diploma in Chemical Engineering topic with minimal 60% marks from acknowledged institute or college.

Chemical (BSC Chemistry), Publish: 01

Eligibility: Chemistry Diploma with minimal 60% marks from acknowledged institute or college.

Stipendiary Trainee (Class-2), Complete Posts: 06 (Unreserved: 04)

Chemical Plant Operator, Publish: 06

Eligibility: Handed 10th normal examination with minimal 60% marks from acknowledged board. With this, one yr ITI certificates must be obtained within the commerce involved. or

– Handed 12th examination with Physics, Chemistry and Arithmetic with minimal 60% marks.

Place of appointment (above two posts): Zirconium Advanced, Tamil Nadu

Stipendiary Trainee (Class-2), Complete Posts: 06 (Unreserved: 05)

(Particulars of vacancies as per commerce)

Fitter, Publish: 01

Turner, submit: 01

Electrical, Publish: 01

Plumber, Publish: 01

Electronics, Publish: 02

Qualification (above 5 posts): Handed the 10th class examination with minimal 60% marks from acknowledged board. With this, one yr ITI certificates must be obtained within the commerce involved.

Age Vary

For Stipendiary Trainee (Class-1): Minimal 18 and Most 24 The yr.

For Stipendiary Trainee (Class-2): Minimal 18 and Most 22 The yr.

Pay Scale / Stipend

For Stipendiary Trainee (Class-1): Stipend First Yr 16 ,000 And Second yr 18, 000 Rupees.

After coaching 44, 900 shall be given a pay scale of Rs.

for Stipendiary Trainee (Class-2): Stipend First Yr 10, 500 and second yr