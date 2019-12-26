Nuclear Fuel Complex has 273 recruitments, 10th pass, bumper vacancy for graduates and engineers

Nuclear Gas Advanced, Hyderabad has sought functions for filling numerous class posts. There shall be appointments to the whole 273 posts. These embody Stypendry Trainee (Class-1 & 2), Employee Assistant-A / Hospital Work Assistant-A, Extra Division Clerk and Lab Technician, amongst others. These appointments shall be made for various topics and trades. and eligible candidates have to use on-line for these posts. Final date to use 10 January 2020 is.
Stipendiary Trainee (Class-1), Complete Posts: 39 (Unreserved : 19)
(Particulars of vacancies topic smart)
Mechanical, submit: 16
Chemical, Publish: 02
Electrical, Publish: 07
Electronics, Publish: 02
Electronics & Instrumentation, Publish: 01
Pc Science, Publish:
Civil, Publish: 06
Structure, Designation: 01
Car, submit: 01
Qualification (above submit): Three yr Diploma in Engineering topic associated to the submit with minimal 60% marks from acknowledged institute or college. Should be acquired.
Chemical (BSC Chemistry), Publish: 01
Horticulture, Publish: 01
Qualification (above two posts): Chemistry / Horticulture topic with minimal 60% marks from acknowledged institute or college. wanted.
Stipendiary Trainee (Class-2), Complete Posts: 184 (Unreserved: 92)
(Particulars of vacancies as per commerce)
Fitter, Publish: 95
Turner, submit: 12
Welder, Publish: 03
Machinist, Publish: 05
Electrical, Publish: 20
Electronics & Instrumentation, Publish: 05
Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, Designation: 01
Diesel Mechanic, Publish: 01
Plumber, Publish: 02
Carpenter, Publish: 02
Masonry, Publish: 01
Qualification (above 11 posts): Minimal from acknowledged board 60 Cross the category X examination with% marks. With this, one yr ITI certificates must be obtained within the commerce involved.
Lab Technician, Publish: 03
Chemical Plant Operator, Publish: 34
Qualification (above two posts): Handed the examination of 10th class with minimal 60% marks from acknowledged board. With this, one yr ITI certificates must be obtained within the commerce involved. or
– Handed 12th examination with Physics, Chemistry and Arithmetic with minimal 60% marks.
Extra Division Clerk, Publish: 12 (Unreserved: 06)
Qualification: Bachelor's diploma with minimal 50% marks from acknowledged institute or college.
Pay Scale: 25, 500 Rs.
Age Restrict: Minimal 18 and Most The yr.
Employee Assistant-A / Hospital Work Assistant-A, Publish: 20 (Unreserved: 10 )
Qualification: Handed the examination of 10th class from acknowledged board.
pay scale : 18,000 Rupees.
Age Restrict: Minimal 18 and Most The yr.
Place of appointment (above submit): Nuclear Gas Advanced, Rawatbhata, Kota (Rajasthan)
Stipendiary Trainee (Class-1), Complete Posts: 06 (Unreserved: 04)
(Particulars of vacancies topic smart)
Chemical, Publish: 05
Qualification: Three years diploma in Chemical Engineering topic with minimal 60% marks from acknowledged institute or college.
Chemical (BSC Chemistry), Publish: 01
Eligibility: Chemistry Diploma with minimal 60% marks from acknowledged institute or college.
Stipendiary Trainee (Class-2), Complete Posts: 06 (Unreserved: 04)
Chemical Plant Operator, Publish: 06
Eligibility: Handed 10th normal examination with minimal 60% marks from acknowledged board. With this, one yr ITI certificates must be obtained within the commerce involved. or
– Handed 12th examination with Physics, Chemistry and Arithmetic with minimal 60% marks.
Place of appointment (above two posts): Zirconium Advanced, Tamil Nadu
Stipendiary Trainee (Class-2), Complete Posts: 06 (Unreserved: 05)
(Particulars of vacancies as per commerce)
Fitter, Publish: 01
Turner, submit: 01
Electrical, Publish: 01
Plumber, Publish: 01
Electronics, Publish: 02
Qualification (above 5 posts): Handed the 10th class examination with minimal 60% marks from acknowledged board. With this, one yr ITI certificates must be obtained within the commerce involved.
Age Vary
For Stipendiary Trainee (Class-1): Minimal 18 and Most 24 The yr.
For Stipendiary Trainee (Class-2): Minimal 18 and Most 22 The yr.
Pay Scale / Stipend
For Stipendiary Trainee (Class-1): Stipend First Yr 16 ,000 And Second yr 18, 000 Rupees.
After coaching 44, 900 shall be given a pay scale of Rs.
for Stipendiary Trainee (Class-2): Stipend First Yr 10, 500 and second yr
,500 Rupees.
After coaching, the pay scale 25, 500 And 21,700 Rs shall be given.
Bodily parameters
Stipendiary Trainee (For Class-1 & 2)
Peak: centimeters for males 152 and centimeters for females 148.
Choice Course of: The collection of certified candidates shall be finished by means of written take a look at, bodily effectivity take a look at, ability / typing take a look at, interview.
Software charge
– For Stipendiary Trainee (Class-1) Posts 150 Rs. For all of the remaining posts 100 Rs.
– SC / ST / Ladies / PwDs should not charged any charge for these posts.
– Software charge shall be paid by means of on-line mode.
– First login to the web site (www.nfc.gov.in). Click on on the recruitment part on the homepage.
– On doing this a brand new webpage will open. Right here you get the title Commercial No. NFC / 02 / 2019 – English model NEW hyperlink will seem.
– Clicking on it is going to open the detailed commercial associated to the vacancies. Learn it rigorously and examine your eligibility in keeping with the posts.
Software Course of
– You need to login on the web site given within the commercial (https://nfcrecruitment.aptonline.in).
– New person given beneath the login button on the proper facet of the homepage? Click on the hyperlink.
– To do that, now it’s important to enter your e-mail ID, cellular quantity and captcha code rigorously and click on on the register button.
– Now you’ll obtain login particulars at your electronic mail handle. With this assist, login and open the web software kind.
– Full the applying course of by filling it as per the rules given within the commercial. After this, take out the printout of the applying on A4 dimension paper and preserve it protected with you.
Necessary date
Final date for on-line software: 10 January 2020
