Nuclear Fuel Complex to have 273 vacancies

Nuclear Gas Complicated, Hyderabad has sought functions for filling varied class posts. There will likely be appointments to the entire 273 posts. These embody stipendiary trainees (class-1 and a pair of), employee assistant-a / hospital work assistant-a, higher division clerk and lab technician amongst others.

'Numerous classes, whole posts: 273

Qualification: ITI Certificates with tenth / twelfth or Bachelor Diploma or Diploma of Engineering.

Month-to-month wage: Varies in accordance with posts.

Age Restrict: Minimal 18 and Most 22 To 27 12 months.

Utility price: As per the posts 100 and 150 Rs.

Choice course of: Eligible candidates will likely be chosen via written examination, bodily effectivity check, talent / typing check and interview.

Final date for on-line utility: 10 January 2020

Web site: www.nfc.gov.in

Vacancies in 75 posts of Younger Professionals

The Khadi and Village Industries Fee has sought functions for recruitment to 75 posts of Younger Professionals. These appointments will likely be made on contract for varied topics.

Qualification: Grasp's diploma or two 12 months PG diploma in a topic associated to acknowledged college.

the wages : 25,000 From 30, 000 to Rs.

Age Restrict: Most 27 years.

Utility price: Not payable.

Final date to use: 10 January 2020

Web site: www.kvic.org.in

Sainik College Amethi 23 Posts to be stuffed

Sainik College, Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) has sought functions by submit to fill 23 posts. These embody TGT, UDC, LDC and lots of different posts.

Qualification: 10 th / 12 Vth / ANM / GNM / Graduate / B.Ed / BCA / BE / B.Tech / Put up Graduate.

Utility Payment: As per the classes 250 and 500 Rs. It should be paid by DD.

Final date for receipt of utility: 06 January 2020

Web site: https://amethi.nic.in