Nuclear Scientists Fucking Around In Friend’s Backyard Run Away After Stuffing Fission Bomb Into Coke Can

LOS ALAMOS, NM—Guffawing as they made positive the atomic explosive’s tritium-deuterium ignition module had been correctly engaged, nuclear scientists employed at Los Alamos Nationwide Laboratory have been seen sprinting away from floor zero after stuffing a fission bomb right into a can of Coca-Cola in a pal’s yard Friday. “Oh shit, dude, it’s going supercritical—Run! Run!” mentioned fissile supplies researcher Mark Chalmers, Ph. D., ducking down behind a picnic desk as his fellow pranksters recorded the 17-megaton detonation on their smartphones to add to YouTube later. “Oh man, this is going to be so fucking sweet. We should put one of the Davy Crocketts in a cantaloupe next; [Department Head Dr.] Kevin [Agajanian]’s parents aren’t coming home until 4:30, so we’ve totally got time.” The researchers have been later seen attempting to blow away the ensuing 12,000-foot tall huge mushroom cloud after listening to a automobile pull into the driveway.