Nuggets All-Decade Team: Denver’s best players from 2010 through 2019

With a decade in Colorado sports activities coming to an in depth, The Denver Put up takes a have a look at the most effective gamers from 2010 via 2019 for every of Denver’s main skilled franchises. Right here’s the Nuggets’ all-decade workforce:

Heart

Nikola Jokic (2015-present)

Numbers: 338 video games, 16.four ppg, 9.6 rpg, 5.Three apg, 24.7 PER.

Rundown: If we’re deciding on a Nuggets participant of the last decade, it’s the Joker fingers down. Other than the 34 triple-doubles, master-level passing and clutch photographs, Large Honey was the centerpiece of the one Denver workforce to win a playoff collection this decade, in addition to the franchise’s first All-NBA first-team choose since David Thompson all the way in which again in 1977-78.

Nene Hilario (2002-12)

Numbers: 185 video games (together with 2009-10 season), 14.1 ppg, 7.four rpg, 2.2 apg.

Rundown: An argument could possibly be made for Mason Plumlee right here, however we’ll go together with the person who wants however one title — Nene. For all of his defensive shortcomings and inconsistent effort, there was no questioning Nene’s offensive effectiveness. The Brazilian twice led the NBA in true capturing proportion with Denver, and was tops in area objective proportion (61.5) in 2010-11.

Energy Ahead

Paul Millsap (2017-present)

Numbers: 136 video games, 13.1 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.1 apg, 17.7 PER.

Rundown: The equation has been fairly easy for the Nuggets the previous three seasons: When Millsap is within the lineup, they’re a playoff-caliber workforce. When he’s not, properly, it may be a little bit of a battle. Along with his outdoors capturing (37.7% from Three), textbook put up play and offensive rebounding (2.zero per sport), the Louisiana native has been a defensive anchor.

Kenneth Faried (2011-18)

Numbers: 441 video games, 11.four ppg, Eight.2 rpg, zero.Eight bpg, 19.6 PER.

Rundown: A Nuggets fan favourite for years — and a steal of a select of Morehead State at No. 22 total within the 2011 NBA draft — the Manimal oozed power. His work on the offensive boards (Three.1 per sport) was unmatched, and regardless of being comparatively undersized at 6-foot-Eight, he was a wonderful finisher across the hoop. Now about that outdoors shot…

Small Ahead

Danilo Gallinari (2011-17)

Numbers: 303 video games, 16.2 ppg, four.Eight rpg, 36.6% Three-point capturing, 17.2 PER.

Rundown: Regardless of being tormented by accidents, the centerpiece of the Carmelo Anthony commerce had his moments within the Mile Excessive Metropolis. In a microcosm of his Nuggets profession, Gallinari was the No. 2 scorer on the 2012-13 workforce that received 57 regular-season video games, then missed the playoffs with a torn ACL as Denver was bounced by sixth-seeded Golden State within the first spherical.

Carmelo Anthony (2003-11)

Numbers: 119 video games (together with 2009-10 season), 26.9 ppg, 6.four rpg, Three.zero apg.

Rundown: Sacrilege, you say? Throw out these damage emotions and have a look at the numbers. With all due respect to Will Barton — a microwave offensive choice in his personal proper — the 2000s Nuggs by no means had a greater one-on-one scorer than Melo. Was he a ball stopper? Sure. Was he a little bit too in love with jab stepping? You betcha. However is there anybody apart from Jokic you’d fairly have holding the ball with the sport on the road? After all not.

Capturing Guard

Gary Harris (2014-present)

Numbers: 342 video games, 12.Three ppg, 2.1 apg, 1.2 spg, 13.5 PER.

Rundown: A hooper with a soccer participant’s physicality, Harris is one more mid-first spherical steal for Denver (19th total in 2014). Whether or not it’s ending certainly one of Jokic’s dimes off a slick again minimize, or locking up the opposite workforce’s lead canine on the perimeter, Harris impacted each ends of the ground in a approach few different Nuggets did in the course of the previous decade.

Will Barton (2015-present)

Numbers: 322 video games, 13.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg, Three.1 apg, 15.Three PER.

Rundown: One in all many deft strikes by Nuggets govt Tim Connelly this previous decade was the February 2015 commerce that introduced Barton — then a little-used Portland wing — to Denver. His breakout 2015-16 season landed him fourth within the NBA Sixth Man of the Yr voting, and he’s been a gradual offensive presence ever since.

Arron Afflalo (2009-12, 2014-15)

Numbers: 266 video games (together with 2009-10 season), 12.four ppg, Three.Three rpg, 2.1 apg, 12.7 PER.

Rundown: Acquired by the Nuggets in a heist of a July 2009 commerce with Detroit (the Pistons acquired a second-round choose), there was little flashy about Afflalo. However the fundamentals have been robust with this one, particularly when it got here to his capturing (57.Eight true capturing proportion). An added bonus: He was the important thing piece within the commerce that snagged Barton and likewise finally produced Malik Beasley.

Level Guard

Ty Lawson (2009-15)

Numbers: 416 video games, 14.2 ppg, 6.6 apg, 1.2 spg, 18.Three PER.

Rundown: The engine that powered a number of Nuggets playoff groups initially of the last decade, Lawson was a lightning quick level guard completely fitted to George Karl’s up-tempo offense. As his capturing tailed off towards the tip of his run in Denver, his playmaking rose, culminating with the 2014-15 season that noticed him end third within the NBA with 720 assists.

Jamal Murray (2016-present)

Numbers: 268 video games, 15.1 ppg, Three.5 apg, Three.6 rpg, 15.2 PER.

Rundown: The Robin to Nikola Jokic’s Batman, Murray has slowly grown into the No. 2 choice for a championship-contending Nuggets squad. His clutch fourth-quarter capturing saved Denver in Recreation 2 of its 2019 first-round playoff collection in opposition to the Spurs, and his postseason averages of 21.Three factors and four.7 assists function a promising harbinger of what’s to come back.

Chauncey Billups (1998-00, 2008-11)

Numbers: 124 video games, 18.Three ppg, 5.5 apg, 1.1 spg

Rundown: A lot of the main highlights from Mr. Large Shot’s second run with the Nuggets got here in the course of the workforce’s run to the Western Convention finals in the course of the 2008-09 season. However there was nonetheless a lot to take pleasure in in the course of the 2010s, earlier than he was shipped off to the Large Apple as a part of the Carmelo Anthony commerce.

Head Coach

Michael Malone (2015-present)

Numbers: 358 video games, 194-164 total

Rundown: Some could wish to give it to George Karl, who guided the Nuggets to the playoffs in 4 straight seasons to start the last decade, however we’ll go together with the man who helped slowly construct a winner that claimed the franchise’s first playoff collection win in 10 years final season.

*Per Basketball-Reference.com, solely consists of regular-season video games from 2009-10 season to current.