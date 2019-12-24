Nuggets announce contract extension for head coach Michael Malone

The Denver Nuggets introduced Tuesday they reached a contract extension with head coach Michael Malone, a becoming finish to what’s been a incredible stretch of basketball during the last two weeks.

Particulars of the extension weren’t launched, however ESPN reported the deal takes him by way of the 2022-’23 season.

“This season and team has been about continuity, with Coach Malone being the first piece of that,” crew proprietor Josh Kroenke mentioned in a information launch. “We are thrilled to continue to have him lead this promising young roster and are excited about what the future holds. Coach Malone has been pivotal in this organization’s success and will continue to be so.”

The Nuggets are using a seven-game profitable streak heading into Wednesday’s marquee Christmas matchup towards New Orleans. At 21-Eight, they’re at the moment the No. 2 seed within the Western Convention.

It’s the second yr in a row the Nuggets introduced an extension for Malone, who earned an extension on the primary day of final season when the crew was in Los Angeles.

Since taking up in 2015-’16, Malone has constructed a report of 194-163. He additionally guided the Nuggets to the second spherical of the playoffs final spring for the primary time in a decade.

“I would like to thank Josh, Stan and the entire Kroenke family, along with Tim Connelly and the front office, for continuing to believe and trust in me as their head coach,” Malone mentioned in an announcement. “None of this would be possible without the hard work, dedication and trust from our players as well as the entire coaching staff. I’d also like to thank the amazing fans in Denver who have helped make Pepsi Center one of the toughest places to play in the NBA once again. I look forward to continuing our ultimate goal of winning NBA Championships.”