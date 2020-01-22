Nuggets center Mason Plumlee out with right foot injury

HOUSTON — Nuggets backup middle Mason Plumlee has been recognized with a proper cuboid harm and can be re-evaluated in two-to-four weeks, the staff introduced Wednesday morning.

Plumlee initially rolled his proper foot within the first half towards Minnesota on Monday evening however returned later within the sport.

Requested about his harm after the sport and Plumlee stated he obtained remedy from the Nuggets’ coaching employees and that X-rays got here again clear.

“I just came down on someone’s foot,” he stated after the sport. “X-rays were good.”

After the harm, Plumlee stated he wasn’t positive if he’d have the ability to return.

“Honestly, I didn’t think I was walking off the floor but staff got some treatment to where it felt good enough to come back and play. So we’ll see how it feels tomorrow.”

The Nuggets are already with out starters Jamal Murray (ankle), Paul Millsap (knee) and Gary Harris (adductor) heading into Wednesday’s matchup towards Houston.