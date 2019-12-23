Nuggets crush LeBron-less Lakers, stretch winning streak to six

LOS ANGELES — The Nuggets didn’t want a wholesome LeBron James to convey their “A” sport.

All it took was the brilliant gentle of Los Angeles.

The Nuggets strode into the Staples Middle and rocked the Lakers 128-104 on Sunday evening, enhancing to 20-Eight and stretching their profitable streak to 6. They’ll go for seven on Monday evening in Phoenix towards the Suns.

Although James was dominated out with a rib damage — the primary sport he has missed all season — the Nuggets put collectively a implausible collective effort that may have received them the sport had he been wholesome.

Paul Millsap scored 21 factors on Eight-of-14 taking pictures, however his dogged effort on Lakers famous person Anthony Davis was arguably extra precious. Although Davis completed with 32 factors, Millsap chased him across the court docket and hounded him because the Lakers fought fruitlessly to get again into the sport.

Up by 23 factors early within the fourth quarter, the Nuggets didn’t relent at the same time as Los Angeles charged. The Lakers reduce their deficit to 15 earlier than Nikola Jokic, Will Barton and Gary Harris discovered well timed buckets. Jokic completed with 18 factors, six rebounds and 5 assists, and Harris logged 19 factors, 5 assists and 4 steals.

Malik Beasley was large, particularly within the second half, ending with 16 factors and three Three-pointers.

The Nuggets wrested management of the sport within the third quarter, once they outscored the Lakers 36-25 and imposed themselves on the glass. After getting battered within the first half, the Nuggets clamped down defensively and reeled off a 12-Zero run halfway by means of the quarter. On the coronary heart of it was Millsap, who scored eight factors in the course of the spurt, together with two Three-pointers.

The Lakers sagged off him, and he made them pay, spearheading Denver’s 91-78 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Regardless of James’ absence, it didn’t imply seizing a win over the first-place Lakers was something near a given.

“If he does not play, it’s still going to be a challenge,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone mentioned earlier than the sport. “These guys dominated the glass the last time we played them by 21, which is an impressive number. Transition, they dominated us, as well as in the paint. Whether he plays or not, this team has plenty of other capable players. Tremendous size and length, Anthony Davis is a top-five player in the world.”

One of many keys, in line with Malone, was to crash the glass. It didn’t occur within the first half, the place they had been pounded on the boards.

“We always talk about gang rebounding, all five,” he mentioned. “The one thing we have to really focus on is all five rebounding and then we’ve got to get out and run. If you play against them in the halfcourt for 48 minutes, their size, their length, their shot blocking can make for a long night.”

With out James, the Lakers’ typical facilitator, they force-fed Davis the ball inside, and it paid enormous dividends within the first half.

Davis poured in 19 factors and snatched eight rebounds over the primary two quarters, although the Nuggets put collectively sufficient of a collective effort to carry a 55-53 lead at halftime.

Jokic paced the Nuggets with 11 factors and 6 rebounds early that helped offset the Lakers’ dominance inside. Los Angeles owned a 30-23 rebounding benefit, together with 15 of the offensive selection, however their most pronounced edge got here on second-chance alternatives.

The Nuggets failed to finish many Lakers possessions after one shot, and Los Angeles managed 19 second-chance factors by halftime.