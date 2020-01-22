Nuggets find “silver lining” in wake of Mason Plumlee foot injury

HOUSTON – If there’s any shiny facet to the rash of accidents which have plagued the Nuggets over the past two weeks, it’s that there are actually ample alternatives for reserves to seek out important minutes on the court docket.

Within the wake of the Mason Plumlee information — the middle shall be re-evaluated in two-to-four weeks with a proper cuboid (foot) damage — reserve forwards Jarred Vanderbilt and Vlatko Cancar are more likely to get time towards the Rockets on Wednesday.

“Just find ways, that’s our biggest challenge right now,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone stated from Wednesday’s shootaround at a Houston-area highschool. “Don’t waste an ounce of energy on the guys that can’t play, let’s figure out who can play and go out there, fight and give ourselves a chance.”

Vanderbilt, a Houston native, has performed 10 video games with the G League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers and three extra with the Windy Metropolis Bulls this season. In 30 minutes per recreation with the Bulls, he’s averaging 17.three factors and 10 rebounds an evening.

“Obviously he’s not Mason Plumlee, but I think he can screen, he can roll, he can run the floor, he can rebound and he’s a pretty good playmaker,” Malone stated. “That’s the great thing about this. The silver lining is we’ll get a great opportunity to get an insight into Jarred Vanderbilt and see what he can bring to the table. And I’m excited for that opportunity because he’s worked hard.”

At this level Bol Bol, final summer season’s second-round decide, isn’t a viable possibility for his or her frontcourt. The Nuggets are sustaining a cautious method as he continues his rehab from foot surgical procedure.

Malone additionally stated that of their three injured starters, Gary Harris (adductor) was the closest to returning however added this caveat: “When I say closest, I don’t know how close that is.”

He stated each Jamal Murray (ankle) and Paul Millsap (knee) are nonetheless “a ways off.”