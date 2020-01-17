Nuggets guard Jamal Murray out for “foreseeable future,” says Michael Malone

SAN FRANCISCO – Nuggets coach Michael Malone mentioned level guard Jamal Murray could be out for the “foreseeable future,” after struggling a left ankle sprain within the first half of Wednesday’s win over Charlotte.

“The X-rays were negative,” Malone mentioned previous to Thursday night time’s recreation towards the Warriors. “He’ll be out for the foreseeable future, obviously. We kept some of those guys home instead of having them travel. Both Jamal, Gary (Harris) and Paul (Millsap), just trying to allow them more rehab time, try to get them back as quickly as possible. So, right now, no real update other than that we don’t expect him back for a little bit.”

Murray left the sport Wednesday after coming down awkwardly whereas contesting a Terry Rozier Three-pointer within the nook.

He was attended to for a number of minutes by workforce medical doctors earlier than being helped off the court docket by teammates P.J. Dozier and Vlatko Cancar. Murray was cautious to not put any stress on his left ankle as he was being carried off.

Harris will miss his second consecutive recreation with an adductor pressure and Millsap will miss his fifth straight recreation with a left knee contusion.