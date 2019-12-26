Nuggets humbled on Christmas Day as Pelicans snap winning streak at 7

A Christmas Day showcase, it was not.

At the least for the Nuggets, whose seven-game successful streak was snapped by the hands of a rebuilding — but hungry — Pelicans squad.

New Orleans got here to Pepsi Middle for the Nuggets’ first Christmas Day sport since 2012 and handed them a humbling 112-100 loss, not dissimilar from the one which occurred on the finish of October. Denver fell to 21-9 on the yr, unable to capitalize on the nationwide TV stage.

Led by Brandon Ingram, Jrue Vacation and Josh Hart, the Pelicans shot the quilt off the ball from the Three-point line, draining 18-of-43 from outdoors.

Nikola Jokic paced the Nuggets with 23 factors on Eight-of-20 capturing from the sphere, however he was hardly as dominant as he had been throughout their scorching streak. Gary Harris added 15 factors, and Malik Beasley (13) and Jerami Grant (17) have been useful sparks off the bench.

Paul Millsap performed simply 16 minutes, ending with zero factors and 4 assists.

Total, they couldn’t match the Pelicans’ vitality and misplaced the rebounding battle, 52-40. That included 14 demoralizing offensive rebounds for the Pelicans.

The Nuggets performed with extra urgency within the third quarter after an underwhelming first half. Will Barton and Jokic mixed for 14 factors because the offense discovered some semblance of form, with extra motion and extra assertiveness. However the Pelicans saved coming beneath a torrent of Three-pointers and a assured, deliberate method. The Nuggets, specifically, struggled with Ingram’s size. He scored 11 of his 31 within the third to place New Orleans up 84-80 going into the ultimate quarter.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone stated the Christmas sport provided a referendum on how his crew is seen throughout the NBA.

“It’s an honor (to play on Christmas),” he stated, sooner or later after the crew introduced a brand new contract extension. “I think the season we had last year, how we performed on the big stage in the playoffs, on top of being a really young, fun, exciting team to watch with a great player in Nikola Jokic.”

The primary time these two groups met, on Halloween in New Orleans, the embarrassing effort left the Nuggets baffled and trying to find solutions.

“That’s right, so one holiday to the next,” Malone joked previous to the sport. “Thanks for bringing that up. We don’t shy away from it. We’re all grown-(expletive) men. They embarrassed us, and there’s no other way to put it. When we watch clips, it’s not to embarrass anybody, but it’s to remind our players this is what they did to us, this is how they beat us.”

Malone stated he had these frank discussions with gamers within the buildup to Wednesday.

“If we don’t get back, if we jog, if we back pedal, if we don’t have urgency to get back, they’ll do the same thing tonight,” he added. “That’s how they play. And you have to be ready for it, so hopefully our guys understand that.”

Neither crew was sharp to open the sport, nevertheless it acquired marginally higher as the primary half wore on. The Pelicans took a 58-55 lead into halftime after capturing a blistering 56% from the sphere over the primary two quarters.

That offset the 13 turnovers Denver pressured, which contributed to a uneven, unsettled tempo.

Harris, Grant and Beasley have been electrical and mixed for 33 of the Nuggets’ factors. Harris, specifically, disrupted the Pelicans’ rhythm together with his plucky arms and ideal timing. On the opposite finish, Beasley drilled three Three-pointers to bolster Denver’s assault.