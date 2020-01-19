Nuggets injury bug opens door for extended bench minutes: “I know I’ll be playing a lot”

The doorways to the Nuggets’ auxiliary gymnasium on the Pepsi Heart stayed locked Saturday afternoon, and as a substitute of permitting reporters to view the ultimate minutes of apply, the group required prolonged secrecy to run set performs till the ultimate whistle.

That was further preparation time made needed by an unlucky Nuggets damage bug as they’ve reached the halfway level of the season at 29-12 with three starters harm on the bench.

Level guard Jamal Murray (ankle), energy ahead Paul Millsap (knee) and taking pictures guard Gary Harris (adductor pressure) had been all absent from Friday night time’s additional time victory at Golden State. And it seems all three are more likely to miss Sunday night time residence recreation towards the Pacers (27-15).

“Jamal and Paul are still out,” coach Michael Malone advised reporters Saturday. “Gary, out of those three, is by far the closest to potentially coming back. He was able to do some things today, and we’ll see how he feels when he wakes up in the morning. But I really want to be smart with it. I don’t want to rush him back.”

The skeleton Nuggets flexed their depth and flexibility towards the now lowly Warriors. Beginning small ahead Will Barton poured in a season-best 31 factors, and he even closed the sport at level guard down the stretch. Each obtainable Nugget minus Vlatko Cancar noticed the ground, together with a career-high 29 minutes and 18 seconds of enjoying time for Michael Porter Jr. He made essentially the most of it with 19 factors, eight rebounds and two steals.

“I know I’ll be playing a lot, and I know they will be calling on me to score some and play-make some,” Porter stated. “I’ve just got to be ready for every single game.”

Added reserve taking pictures guard Malik Beasley: “I always prepare to play no matter what. I’ve got to keep that mind-set.”

Denver’s inactivity up to now main as much as the Feb. 6 NBA commerce deadline has allowed for its depth to buoy the group coming into a late-January gauntlet with marquee video games towards the Rockets (twice), Pelicans, Jazz and Bucks. Offering the Nuggets’ bench with big-game expertise now appears more likely to pay dividends at playoff time — so long as these gamers proceed main Denver to victory.

“We’re finding ways with a young group, and with guys who are improving, and stepping up in big situations,” Malone stated. “I like where we’re at. The challenge is if we can continue to play at the level we’re playing at with the schedule we have ahead of us.”