Nuggets Insider: Five potential trade targets amid rising injury toll

Solely 16 days are left till the NBA commerce deadline hits.

Will the Nuggets make a transfer?

A rash of accidents to 5 of the workforce’s prime seven gamers — Gary Harris (adductor), Paul Millsap (knee), Jamal Murray (knee), Mason Plumlee (foot) and Michael Porter Jr. (again) — has leveraged the workforce’s depth getting into a essential stretch towards high quality opponents.

However the Nuggets may be higher served to fill their gaps from different NBA rosters, particularly if Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez or others present enough worth in the marketplace. So, hearth up the rumor mill, fill out Denver’s proverbial wish-list and preserve these 5 gamers in your radar as potential Denver commerce targets (in alphabetical order).

F Robert Covington, Timberwolves — An undrafted gem (2013) traded from Philadelphia to Minnesota final season, Covington is taken into account an elite defender and dependable Three-point shooter. 2019-20 stats: 12.7 factors, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists.

SG Alec Burks, Warriors — In a misplaced 12 months for Golden State, it might make sense to deal the previous CU Buff for belongings. With a stable taking pictures stroke, and a few playmaking capability, Burks would match proper in. 2019-20 stats: 16.2 factors, four.7 rebounds, Three.2 assists.

G Jrue Vacation, Pelicans — An elite scorer on a potential trade-deadline vendor who would add totally new dimensions to the Nuggets’ offense, in the event that they’re keen to simply accept Vacation’s excessive price ticket in return. 2019-20 stats: 20.1 factors, four.9 rebounds, 6.Three assists.

F Kevin Love, Cavaliers — A former NBA champion who would seemingly swap with Millsap as getting older veterans on massive contracts, with Love offering extra scoring vary however a number of extra years left on his deal. 2019-20 stats: 17.Three factors, 10.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists.

C Thomas Welsh, Hornets — A Nuggets 2018 second-round draft decide traded to Charlotte, and now enjoying within the G League, who would carry familiarity ought to Denver view Welsh as a Plumlee alternative. *2019-20 G League stats: 11 factors, eight.7 rebounds, 1.eight assists.

