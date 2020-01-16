Nuggets’ Jamal Murray exits Hornets game with apparent ankle injury

Along with his arms slung round two teammates for help, Nuggets level guard Jamal Murray was helped off the courtroom late within the first half of Wednesday’s recreation towards the Hornets after showing to injure his left foot/ankle.

Murray got here down awkwardly on the Pepsi Middle after contesting a Three-pointer from Charlotte guard Terry Rozier, and Murray was reeling on the bottom for a number of minutes.

Jamal Murray with a nasty ankle roll. pic.twitter.com/hIH41kqLVf — Not Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton2) January 16, 2020

Nuggets reserves P.J. Dozier and Vlatko Cancar helped Murray fastidiously off the courtroom, whereas he was cautious to not put any strain on his left foot.

As soon as Murray acquired to the tunnel resulting in the workforce’s locker room, he took his time earlier than being carted off in a wheelchair. Murray had 5 factors, two steals and one help earlier than his exit.

This story shall be up to date.