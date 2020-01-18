Nuggets Journal: Michael Porter Jr. is forcing Michael Malone’s hand

Draymond Inexperienced might have unintentionally gifted Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. a doctorate course in NBA pick-and-roll protection.

Late within the third quarter of Denver’s comeback win over the Warriors on Thursday, Porter obtained hung up on a display, and Inexperienced exploited him for a downhill, two-on-one benefit. Inexperienced charged into the lane, and Nikola Jokic was compelled to assist simply sufficient that it left him susceptible on a bottom alley-oop.

The sequence was triggered all as a result of Porter didn’t clear the screener – one miniscule chapter within the encyclopedia of NBA protection. When Nuggets coach Michael Malone and Porter sit down to look at the movie, it’s one lesson to remove from Thursday’s win. There have been different lapses, like when he momentarily misplaced contact together with his man in transition or when he failed to change on a baseline handoff, leaving an open window to the ring.

However these are the prices of creating Porter, who’s undeniably a necessary ingredient to the Nuggets’ multi-pronged offense. On Thursday, he had 18 factors, 10 rebounds and 5 assists. Since Christmas, he’s averaging virtually 11 factors per recreation on a team-high 65.four% from the sphere, together with 48.Three% from Three-point vary.

“Obviously for me at this stage, with this many talented guys in the room, to put up those numbers, is a special night for me, being a rookie and everything,” he stated within the aftermath of the Nuggets’ extra time win.

After the sport, Malone dedicated to taking part in Porter extra forcefully than he has all season. He stated he intends to play him in each recreation shifting ahead. Naturally, which means dwelling together with his defensive shortcomings.

It’s not as if he’s incapable. At 6-foot-10, he’s a vacuum on the glass, and together with his wingspan, he’s sure to luck into a minimum of one or two steals a recreation. Wednesday’s win over Charlotte was an excellent instance. He confirmed actual progress by way of his defensive consciousness, spacing and anticipation.

“I think the game is slowing down on both ends, but especially defensively,” Malone stated. “… I think (defense) is the greatest area where he’s really focused, committed to and is getting better. You see the improvement, understanding what our game plan is, what our rules are. It’s not perfect, but he’s not the only one. Michael has definitely shown tremendous growth on that end of the floor.”

Informed of Malone’s budding belief, Porter broke into an enormous grin.

“I think it’s starting to come along just knowing where to be and everything,” Porter stated. “I’m happy he said that.”

Porter desperately must construct Malone’s belief if he’s going to be a contributor within the playoffs. If protection was the rationale he solely noticed the court docket for 3 minutes within the loss to Cleveland, then the Nuggets want to make sure he grows past these errors. It’s lots simpler for Malone to tolerate these errors when he’s terrorizing his matchup on the opposite finish.

As this most up-to-date string of video games has proven, it will be negligent to not make the most of the whole lot he can do on the court docket. Three-point taking pictures, reducing, offensive rebounding, spacing — all of that’s in Porter’s bag, even when he might be overzealous at occasions. Not less than twice on Thursday he practically bumped into Malik Beasley and Jokic.

However these are the stuff you reside with as he develops right into a foundational piece for Denver’s future.

“He’s a player, man,” Mason Plumlee stated. “He does so much more than scoring. He’s really fun to play with. He was attacking the basket really strong, and it caused problems for them. He can rise up and knock down shots, he made some tough ones. His defense is getting better game-by-game. He’s going to be a big part of what we do.”