Nuggets Mailbag: How long before Michael Porter Jr. is a regular starter?

Michael Porter Jr. regarded awfully good in his first NBA begin, and even higher a couple of days later towards the Pacers. Is there any likelihood his presence within the beginning lineup will grow to be an everyday factor this season? What do you see as his optimum position as soon as the playoffs position round?



— Matt, Denver

It is a real-time reply. One week in the past, I’d’ve stated I don’t assume there’s a chance he supplants anybody within the beginning lineup. The Nuggets’ starters have been too good collectively. And whereas I nonetheless assume it’s extremely unlikely he overtakes Will Barton’s spot on the three, I’ll say after his 25-point evening in Indianapolis, I feel he’s going to be a everlasting fixture within the rotation, together with the postseason.

Per week in the past, I believed his protection was too large of a legal responsibility to belief within the playoff stress cooker. Nonetheless, after two profession nights on the offensive finish, I feel he might play a big position down the stretch this season as a microwave scorer off the bench.

At 6-foot-10, it’s plain how straightforward he’s capable of get his photographs off. And along with his penchant for crashing the glass, he ought to clear up on second-chance alternatives.

There are two faculties of thought inside the Nuggets group. One: No matter time Porter will get this season is with a much bigger image in thoughts. If the Nuggets are going to win a championship, he’s going to be an enormous a part of it. So, if the Nuggets in the end drop a couple of video games and end with 52 wins and the No. four seed as a result of they performed Porter prolonged minutes, these are simply the results of creating him. That’s theoretically going to assist in the long term.

The opposite acknowledges that the window for a championship is open this season. Seeding is essential, particularly with the 2 powers in Los Angeles. This line of considering would hinder Porter’s improvement as they jockey for place this spring.

Given what he’s accomplished during the last week, I see Malone making an attempt to string the needle and cater to either side. He is aware of Porter is essential to his group’s long-term potential.

As of Jan. 1, the Nuggets had been forward of a decent pack of groups within the No. 2 spot within the Western Convention — the identical spot they completed final season. The place do you assume the Nuggets land by the tip of the common season? And the place would you set them within the pecking order of convention title contenders?



— Joe, Aurora

Given how bunched up the highest of the West at the moment is, and the truth that the Nuggets have a tougher second half of the schedule, I see them ending because the No. three or No. four seed. This might nonetheless get them homecourt benefit within the first spherical.

By way of pecking order, I imagine the Clippers are the favorites. As soon as April, Might and June land, Kawhi Leonard appears to flip a “load management” change off and switch into The Terminator. After the Clippers, I feel the Lakers, given their elite expertise, need to be subsequent. I’m not fully offered on their well being, or their depth, so think about the qualifier.

Then it’s a query of whether or not you imagine the Nuggets have a solution for James Harden.

This iteration of the Nuggets nonetheless must show their postseason chops, and this model of the Rockets wants to indicate how formidable it’s within the postseason. As Dec. 31 confirmed, the Nuggets don’t have a solution for the Harden-Russell Westbrook riddle.

Mike, I discover myself questioning whether or not the Nuggets actually have the “deepest team” within the NBA. We’ve heard this for some time, however I’m undecided the stats agree. Based on the Nuggets web site, “Denver’s starters are currently averaging 32.0 minutes per game, which is eighth in the NBA.” If we had been actually so deep, wouldn’t Malone belief his bench to play extra? Checking the field scores, I usually discover that our reserves submit unfavorable differentials after they’re on the ground. So what’s the reality? Deep or Not?



— Sam, Seattle

Oh, they’re deep. They’re most likely too deep. When guys like Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez can’t even get within the recreation, that’s a inform.

However to your level, Monte Morris has regressed this season, along with his taking pictures proportion down round 43%. These days, that’s beginning to come round. There was an adjustment interval for Jerami Grant, who was a starter final season and performed 32 minutes per recreation in OKC. He’s all the way down to 23 an evening as Paul Millsap’s backup. And the small ahead shuffle wasn’t straightforward on Malone or the gamers. Given how a lot they helped final season, Malone felt obligated to offer Torrey Craig and Hernangomez run with the second unit. However now that Porter appears to be firmly entrenched, that ought to settle the rotations.

I feel we’ll see much more readability in January and February.

Simply questioning why a lot of the Nuggets don’t use the glass when they’re within the lane. At all times making an attempt the floater. You’ll have extra success when you use the glass — it’s simpler to hit than a floater. Watched C.J. McCollum final evening for the Blazers and he used the glass each time he was within the lane. Made each one in every of them. Jokic and Grant will surely profit.



— Jim Swartzendruber, Silt, Colo.

The Nuggets had been taking a ton of floaters earlier this season, and I usually thought it was to keep away from contact. Additionally they weren’t hitting a whole lot of them. Frankly, I feel it was symptomatic of their offensive struggles as an entire. Guys like Gary Harris and Morris appeared caught within the center on their drives and would settle, not sure of precisely what they needed to do. Now that the offense is cooking once more, maybe they start to understand that the glass is definitely their ally.