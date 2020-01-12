Nuggets “might be putting pressure on ourselves” after loss to Cavs

One week in the past, the Nuggets didn’t deal with the Washington Wizards with the correct quantity of respect and had been correspondingly dealt a humbling defeat. Saturday’s loss to Cleveland, a dramatic 111-103 contest that noticed the Nuggets almost pull it out, wasn’t a repeat train.

“This is not a good game for us, but relative to Washington or some of these other games, I thought we played the way that we want to play offensively,” stated Nuggets middle Mason Plumlee, who performed 25 minutes, probably the most of any reserve. “The one thing that has to be better is the backboard (where they were outrebounded 55-42).”

Saturday’s loss was Denver’s sixth to a crew with 15 wins or much less. Conversely, Cleveland improved to 2-18 in opposition to groups which might be .500 or higher this 12 months.

“I really try to take the records away, man,” stated Will Barton. “I’m at a point where now it’s just, I try to stay even keel no matter who we’re playing against. The NBA. It doesn’t matter what their record is, they’re going to come in here and play hard.”

To a person, a number of gamers stated effort wasn’t the difficulty Saturday night time. The Nuggets simply couldn’t hit photographs. They missed a handful of transition alternatives, together with one notably egregious probability when Jamal Murray threw the ball behind his again, and missed 31 of 39 Three-point makes an attempt.

Although effort could not have been the difficulty – the Nuggets rallied from a 17-point deficit to take the lead halfway via the fourth quarter – Denver may very well be feeling the load of expectations.

“For sure, (bad teams) are just coming in with confidence,” Murray stated. “To them, if they lose, they lose. But to us, we might be putting pressure on ourselves to win those games and maybe put pressure on us to make shots.”

By means of three quarters, that stress could have revealed itself. Down 85-71 heading into the fourth, solely Nikola Jokic had related on greater than half his photographs among the many starters. At that time, Gary Harris was simply Three-of-10 from the sector and Murray was solely 5-of-13. Collectively, they’d made only one Three-pointer regardless of a handful of fine appears.

“I think sometimes bad teams come in and play free,” Plumlee stated. “We have expectations this year. We have to be able to play with those and still play free and hit shots even though we’re expected to win.”