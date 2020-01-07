Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic scores career-high 47 points, makes good on Michael Malone’s declaration

ATLANTA – Some 9 hours earlier than Nikola Jokic would put the ending touches on probably the most dominant performances of his profession, Nuggets coach Michael Malone was at shootaround and in no temper to listen to any ounce of criticism of his famous person.

Jokic had solely recorded 4 assists over his prior two video games, a win in Indiana and the perplexing loss in Washington.

Was that symptomatic of one thing bigger happening with the offense, Malone was requested.

“(The Pacers) were switching pick-and-rolls, he punished the switch, exactly what he should do,” Malone stated. “It’s funny. If he would’ve passed the ball, then people are saying he’s not aggressive enough. The kid is truly in a no-win situation. No matter what Nikola does, no one’s ever happy. That’s why I don’t give a (expletive) what anybody says. … When I go to bed, I worry about a lot of things. I don’t worry about Nikola Jokic.”

Jokic made his coach look prophetic after hanging a career-high 47 factors on 16-of-25 capturing, together with 4 Three-pointers, on the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night time. His unbelievable sport erased the sting of Saturday night time’s stunner to the Wizards.

Earlier than he began his postgame press convention, Malone muttered below his breath one thing solely a choose few reporters understood.

“Only had five assists,” Malone quipped. “Something’s rotten in Denmark.”

It was his not-so-subtle approach of telling assembled media that whereas the Nuggets have loads of areas to enhance, Jokic isn’t the issue.

Denver’s franchise famous person had a subject day in opposition to Hawks huge man Bruno Fernando after which torched Atlanta reserve Alex Len after that. Of their first assembly, a irritating residence loss in November, Jokic had simply 20 factors on 1-of-Eight Three-point capturing.

On Monday, Len handled Jokic like he was nonetheless mired in his capturing funk, sagging far off him and baiting him into his makes an attempt. By the second half, the Hawks lastly tried to run Jokic off the Three-point line. However Jokic modified his level of assault, bullied them within the paint and did immense harm (11-of-16) from the free throw line.

“I was shooting 1 for a lot, 1-of-10, 1-of-11, (when these teams met previously),” Jokic stated. “I believe I’m not that dangerous a shooter, I’m not an ideal shooter however I could make some pictures.

Denver Nuggets middle Nikola Jokic (15) shoots as Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter defends in the course of the second half of an NBA basketball sport Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photograph/John Amis)

“… I think the energy, kind of the flow was really good for me,” he added. “I think it was not really a tactical game, if that makes any sense. It was really a lot of free game, I kind of like that.”

In different phrases, Jokic did what he’s greatest at: improvising.

Whereas starters Gary Harris and Paul Millsap trudged by means of terrible capturing video games, and Jamal Murray might hardly discover a rhythm within the first half, the scoring was largely left to Jokic and Will Barton, who had a season-high 28 on his birthday.

Regardless of the circumstances, Jokic pushed again on the concept that he did something out of his regular routine.

“To be honest, I think I passed,” Jokic stated. “… We missed layups, Jamal missed a dunk, I think I played normal, I was playing little bit aggressive just because I was scoring. I felt good shooting the ball, but I think I’m still playing the same way.”

That Jokic felt he did nothing out of the atypical is hardly stunning. He’s largely unimpressed with statistical feats and stated he cared extra about getting the win than setting a career-high.

Requested if he was bummed about lacking out on 50 factors, Jokic responded: “Nah, not even a little bit. I had my chance but I missed free throws, so it’s my fault.”

All of this – a routine, metronomic, tongue-in-cheek Jokic – is necessary for a group looking for its stride. The Nuggets’ protection has been atrocious since Christmas, and following their embarrassing loss to Washington on Saturday, Denver wanted a win. Along with his aggression and his vitality, Jokic quickly lifted his group from its present funk.

“I use this analogy sometimes: Nikola is the thermostat,” Malone stated. “He units the temperature for our group. Whether or not it’s shootaround, whether or not it’s observe or whether or not it’s a sport. When Nikola is locked in and engaged and in a superb place, you recognize you’re going to have a superb observe or a superb shootaround or a superb sport. You’ll be able to lead in so many alternative methods.

“Let’s be honest, when you’re 3-3 and kind of stuck in a tough place, you have to participate in your own recovery. You fall out of the boat, and you’ve got people yelling at you to get in, you’ve got to swim your (butt) to the boat and help in your own recovery, and I think our guys did that tonight.”