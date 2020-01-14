Nuggets notebook: Jamal Murray talks about 3-point struggles; Gary Harris joins injury report

When you think about the inconsistencies, the irritating losses and the current accidents, the Nuggets are in an enviable place nearing the halfway level of the common season.

At 27-12, Denver is tied with Utah for No. 2 within the Western Convention and firmly entrenched within the race for homecourt benefit. The Nuggets have executed this regardless of a protection that’s fallen off a cliff since Christmas (29th within the NBA) and an offense that’s concurrently surged. In different phrases, there’s ample room for development.

Look no additional than Jamal Murray’s Three-point capturing for an space begging for enchancment.

Murray’s capturing a career-low 32.5% from outdoors. Since Dec. 1 (22 video games), that quantity is at 30.5% on a team-high four.eight makes an attempt per recreation. However it’s not simply Murray whose Three-point capturing has deserted him. Starters Paul Millsap, Will Barton and Gary Harris are all hovering round 30% for the reason that begin of December.

As soon as Murray begins flattening his photographs from outdoors – one thing he says he’s labored diligently on for the reason that calendar turned – “everything opens up,” in his phrases.

“I hope it’s coming soon,” Murray mentioned at follow Tuesday. “I’ve been in the gym a lot. I’ve been in the gym every single day of 2020. That’s my goal, to at least touch the gym, get some shots up. I’m getting good looks, I’m just not knocking it down right now. Everybody in the league has gone through that. Mine happens to be right now.”

That the offense has taken off regardless of his outdoors struggles is indicative of the heights Nikola Jokic has lifted them. During the last month, Jokic is averaging practically 24 factors and 10 rebounds on virtually 48% Three-point capturing. Jokic, like Murray is hoping to do, needed to shoot by way of his early Three-point capturing inconsistencies.

“When Joker hits his three, it opens up the game for everybody,” Murray mentioned. “When I hit my threes, imagine like when Gary (Harris) and Thrill (Barton) are going and I’m shooting 5th, 6th in the league from midrange, and 90 percent from the free-throw line. If I make some threes, just a couple, man, everything changes.”

When Murray is assured from outdoors, it has a pronounced impact on the offense. Defenses want to regulate their pick-and-roll coverages, Jokic is in flip a harmful slicing risk and it alters the geometry of their assault.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone mentioned Murray has the aptitude of capturing 38% or greater from outdoors, which might be a mirrored image of the lethal shooter he’s contained in the arc.

Accidents mounting: The Nuggets had a light-weight follow Tuesday coming off a back-to-back set over the weekend. They’ve two extra back-to-backs of their subsequent 4 video games and the accidents are beginning to add up.

Murray is coping with nagging again soreness that almost stored him out of Sunday’s win over the Clippers. He’s questionable for Wednesday’s matchup towards Charlotte.

Extra regarding is Harris, who didn’t play the previous few minutes vs. the Clippers after straining his proper adductor earlier within the recreation. He’s questionable, and the Nuggets are more likely to take a cautious strategy with their premier perimeter defender.

“One thing I’ve told (Gary) and Paul and some of the other guys, it’s really important that we keep a big picture approach,” Malone mentioned. “As much as we want to win every single game, I want to do what’s right by Gary Harris. I want to do what’s right for our team moving forward and hoping to play deep into the postseason. … It’s something that we have to keep an eye on. That injury has given him issues before.”

Millsap will miss his fourth consecutive recreation with a knee harm. He initially suffered a left knee contusion Dec. 20, however compounded the problem with a left knee pressure extra lately.