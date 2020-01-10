Nuggets’ Paul Millsap on lingering knee injury: “Probably should’ve gotten it taken care of”

Nuggets veteran Paul Millsap stated he needs he would’ve been smarter in regards to the left knee contusion that’s left him out and in of the lineup since colliding with Jamal Murray again on Dec. 20.

Since then, Millsap has missed three video games and never performed as much as his capability in a handful of others.

“Probably should’ve got it taken care of and sat down and make sure it was good at that time,” Millsap stated. “It’s a little lingering effect to it, and a few other things going on because of it. But, best-case scenario is just sit down and make sure I’m fully healthy.”

When requested particularly about his availability, Millsap stated he wasn’t certain. He did sound assured that it wasn’t going to be a long-term difficulty.

“No doubt that my knee’s going to be fine,” Millsap stated. “Right now it’s short-term vs. long-term. Not getting out there too fast and jeopardizing the entire season or something of that nature.”

Millsap stated he was nonetheless coping with ongoing swelling and sounded as if the prudent strategy was to be cautious.

“It put me to a point to where I have to take it slow,” he stated. “… For me, it was always if I’m able to play and move, I’m going to play. Not always the smartest decision, especially when you’ve got swelling going around in your knee. There’s too many moving parts in the knee to really jeopardize it, so just gotta be smarter about the decisions of getting out there and playing and when not to play.”

Nuggets coach Michael Malone stated he wished to maintain his crew’s playoff aspirations in thoughts.

“It just is not going away,” he stated. “There’s swelling in there, some discomfort, so I think the rational, patient approach is just to, ‘What’s the rush?’ Let’s get him right. Hopefully we’re a team that can make the playoffs and play deep into the playoffs. And we’re going to need Paul to do that. So right now, it’s just more, let’s get him the rest that he needs and deserves to make sure his knee is right.”