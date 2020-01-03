Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. duped into postgame shower: “I thought we were having a heartfelt moment”

INDIANAPOLIS – Nuggets veteran Paul Millsap has had heart-to-hearts with Michael Porter Jr. earlier than, so there was no motive to suspect this was something completely different.

On the heels of his career-high 25-point evening, Porter thought he was going to get an earnest dialog with the Nuggets’ elder statesmen. As a substitute, Millsap took the rookie to high school.

Millsap gave Porter a bear hug and a playful shove, sending him to the center of the visiting locker room, the place his teammates had been ready to douse him with a cooler stuffed with ice-cold water.

“Paul just told me he was proud of me, but I thought he was being serious,” Porter mentioned, after his 11-of-12 capturing evening catapulted the Nuggets to a 124-116 win over the Pacers. “I thought we were having a heartfelt moment.”

Of all of the Nuggets, solely Millsap has the locker room capital to drag such a transfer.

“Me and Mike always have conversations,” Millsap mentioned. “I talk to him a lot. I figured that was going to be the way. Hopefully he doesn’t lose respect in me. I thought that was a good way to try and get him.”

The rowdy celebration left 11 towels drenched contained in the visiting locker room, and had teammates shouting profane accolades throughout Porter’s postgame interview with reporters. Amid the revelry, Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas snuck out of the locker room with an enormous grin on his face.

Porter’s (newest) profession evening was important for a number of causes. First, he gave the Nuggets one other scoring choice whereas the Pacers, who shot 60% over a blistering first half, had been on fireplace. He helped buoy their two major choices – Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray – each of whom completed with 22 factors apiece. However he additionally mentioned one thing noteworthy whereas reflecting on his profession evening.

“This has definitely been my most memorable (game), just to get the win and then to be a valuable part of the team during the win,” Porter mentioned. “Coach trusted me in some big minutes, it was cool. I was hitting some of my shots and doing some of my moves that I used to do.”

After rehabbing two again surgical procedures, battling nerve points along with his left foot and having his dream additional extended by a knee sprain simply days earlier than he was to debut in Summer time League, Porter mentioned he felt he’s getting again to his outdated self.

It was obvious as his 6-foot-10 body gave the Pacers monumental matchup issues. He employed every thing from step-backs Three-pointers to bunny hooks, every angle seemingly indefensible. Each time he bought deep within the paint, he appeared to look over his defender solely to complete simply inside.

“He was shooting into a big hoop,” Jokic mentioned. “He was attacking the basket, he was doing pullups, step-backs, he was getting to the line, he was getting points in transition. He was all the ways. I was happy for him. It’s really good to have someone who can score a lot.”

No one was prouder of him than his fellow bench mates, together with Juancho Hernangomez, Torrey Craig, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. It didn’t appear to matter that Porter has successfully taken a few of their minutes. Each timeout, these within the bench mob had been among the first to greet him.

“That probably was the coolest part to me,” Porter mentioned of their encouragement. “We all kind of … from playing threes and everything, we’ve all been at the bottom, not getting no time, sitting on the bench, and then when one of us has success, it’s really like all of us do.”

On a memorable evening at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, it was probably the most poignant second for Nuggets coach Michael Malone.

“This is even more special for me, the fact that everybody on that bench was happy for him,” Malone mentioned. “… The fact that they’re up supporting him, really embodies the selfless culture we try to create on a daily basis. As well as Michael played, as great as he played, I was even more touched just by how selfless our bench was.”