Nuggets survive huge second half from Grizzlies, win behind Nikola Jokic’s 7th triple-double

The Nuggets have made flirting with hazard an artwork kind.

On Saturday on the Pepsi Heart, after as soon as main by 23 factors early within the recreation, they survived a second-half rally from the Memphis Grizzlies to win 119-110 and enhance to 22-9.

They’ll attempt to cap off an ideal back-to-back set Sunday in opposition to Sacramento.

Led by Nikola Jokic, who sealed his seventh triple-double of the season late within the fourth quarter, the Nuggets weathered quite a few runs from the Grizzlies, who had 71 factors within the second half. Jokic’s line — a season-high 31 factors, 10 assists and 10 rebounds — ties him with LeBron James for second within the NBA with seven triple-doubles.

After the Grizzlies acquired dangerously shut, chopping the deficit to 52-49 on a Ja Morant layup within the third quarter, the Nuggets flipped the script. They attacked inside, moved with out the ball and imposed themselves when the sport was nonetheless very a lot within the steadiness. Jokic was implausible, scoring 11 factors within the quarter alone and discovering straightforward second-chance alternatives to contribute.

Jokic, Will Barton and Jamal Murray performed with a renewed focus that overhauled the course of the sport. Mason Plumlee, beginning instead of the injured Paul Millsap, was invaluable together with his power.

The technique helped fight Memphis’ large beginning, which gave the Nuggets bother of their first assembly.

As well as, Michael Porter Jr. made important contributions. In 19 minutes, Porter scored three Three-pointers en path to 11 factors. Whereas many aspects of his recreation are nonetheless a piece in progress, his two stretches have been unequivocally promising.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone hammered his workforce’s effort on the glass after their Christmas Day loss in opposition to the Pelicans during which New Orleans snatched 14 offensive rebounds. With a number of days to ruminate, Malone did his greatest to make sure the Nuggets had the fitting angle heading into Saturday’s recreation.

“Honestly, it’s more about us (than the Grizzlies),” Malone mentioned. “That’s not a copout. I worry about more, what are we doing? How are we mentally right now? Are we preparing? And how do we get away from that slippage on the defensive end and the rebounding? If we can address that, I think everything else will fall into place.”

The Nuggets have been in full management the overwhelming majority of the primary half. Their protection was staunch, holding the Grizzlies to only 33% taking pictures from the sector and simply 2 for 12 from the Three-point arc.

However earlier than the Nuggets took a 50-39 lead heading into halftime, that defensive slippage revealed itself within the type of a number of defensive breakdowns over the ultimate couple of minutes.

Happily, their offense was rolling behind a stellar two quarters from Jokic. He pounded the ball inside when he had place however confirmed no hesitation when he had a clear look from the perimeter.

Jokic had 16 factors heading into halftime, whereas Porter was their second-leading scorer, ending with eight factors and two Three-pointers in a robust first-half stretch.