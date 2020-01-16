Nuggets survive scary Jamal Murray ankle injury, handle Hornets at home

Win or lose, the Nuggets weren’t going to be in almost as a lot ache as Jamal Murray.

Late within the second quarter of Wednesday evening’s eventual victory, Murray went to contest a Three-pointer from Charlotte guard Terry Rozier, solely to come back down awkwardly and roll his left ankle. Murray, together with his arms draped over teammates P.J. Dozier and Vlatko Cancar, was slowly carried off the courtroom to a ready wheelchair.

Although Murray was dominated out for the sport, X-rays on his left ankle got here again unfavourable.

And though they have been down one in all their marquee gamers, the Nuggets cast forward with a reassuring 100-86 win on the Pepsi Heart. They bought double-digit scoring efforts from six gamers in his absence and improved to 28-12, with Thursday’s sport at Golden State on deck.

Michael Porter Jr. had one in all his signature nights, ending with 19 factors on 7-of-13 taking pictures and eight rebounds. Virtually all of his markers got here within the first half, earlier than the Nuggets leaned closely on their depth to safe the win. Nikola Jokic narrowly missed one other triple-double with 12 factors, eight rebounds and eight assists, and reserves Mason Plumlee (15 factors) and Dozier have been large.

Even earlier than Murray bought harm, the Nuggets have been down starters Gary Harris (adductor pressure) and Paul Millsap (knee). It’s potential Thursday’s sport in opposition to the Warriors options solely Jokic and Will Barton among the many common starters.

The Nuggets, in the meantime, constructed a scientific 20-point lead within the third quarter solely to see it dwindle to 74-69 heading into the fourth quarter. Rozier was a constant drawback, probing and bobbing across the perimeter. He had 11 factors and three Three-pointers within the quarter alone as a part of his 20-point evening.

With out Murray, the onus fell to reserves Monte Morris and Dozier, who was known as up from the G League on Tuesday. Dozier, a lanky, bodily guard who thrived amongst fringe NBA gamers earlier than he was known as up, was a difference-maker.

He had 12 factors on 5-of-7 from the sphere, all within the second half.

The Hornets entered Wednesday on a five-game dropping streak and on the ultimate day of a four-game street journey. Nuggets coach Michael Malone underscored how essential his crew’s strategy was, no matter Charlotte’s latest struggles. Current proof advised the Nuggets have had a tough time sustaining their urgency in opposition to lesser groups.

“When you watch film of them and you see Terry Rozier and Devonte’ Graham, those guys are scary,” Malone stated earlier than the sport. “Devonte’ Graham’s made the second-most 3s in the NBA behind James Harden. Terry Rozier’s put up big numbers on a playoff stage before while in Boston.”

Malone was much more adamant concerning the their work on the glass, the place they’ve amassed an 18-2 document in video games they’ve outrebounded their opponent.

“Rebounding is something that I don’t care who we play, has to be a huge point of emphasis because when we rebound and when we win that battle, we win games at a very high clip,” Malone reiterated. “Defense is where it’s always going to start for us.”

The Nuggets carried a 57-42 lead after an electrical first half from Porter. In lower than 13 minutes, Porter had a game-high 17 factors on 7-of-9 taking pictures from the sphere.

He was unattainable to overlook as a slicing 6-foot-10 goal that his teammates have been very happy to feed. And on two events, he confidently stepped up and buried his photographs from Three-point vary.

He and Plumlee discovered a harmful rhythm for Denver’s second unit, serving to foster 28 factors contained in the paint. However heading into halftime, the instant concern was Murray’s well being.