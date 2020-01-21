Nuggets takeaways: Nikola Jokic finds his voice, veterans marvel at Michael Porter Jr.’s rise

MINNEAPOLIS — Along with his wheeling passes and deft pictures, Nikola Jokic added another wrinkle to his sport Monday evening.

With three starters out and his group serving the ultimate day of a weird six-game stretch of back-to-backs, Jokic was noticeably extra lively and outspoken in opposition to Minnesota.

“Just because, back-to-back, we didn’t have a really good warm-ups, our energy was down,” Jokic mentioned within the wake of their 107-100 win to enhance their document to 30-13. “I thought it was maybe just going to wake up the guys, or just to have the voice.”

It was a break from his pure state, one which tends to guide by instance. So, what precisely was he preaching?

“Just positivity,” he mentioned. “To guys, or me, to have more confidence in ourselves. We could and we won the game. Just don’t be scared, don’t be surprised, don’t be anything. Just to believe in ourselves.”

Within the broader image, Jokic’s capacity to learn the room (did somebody say thermostat?) will serve an enormous objective in the course of the coming months. It’s beneficial that on an evening the place his group was banged up and understandably drained from Sunday evening’s loss to Indiana, Jokic introduced the vitality himself.

From a macro perspective, it’s an enormous growth. As for final evening, it was considered one of a number of key takeaways.

Who wants relaxation?

Courting again to final season, the Nuggets are actually 18-Three on the second evening of back-to-backs. It’s an astounding quantity that may very well be the embodiment of their “no excuse” mentality. Although the Nuggets could be tempted to foyer the league for extra back-to-backs, not less than one beleaguered author would foyer closely in opposition to it.

Final evening’s win additionally bumped their street document to 13-7 on the yr after snatching 20 street wins all of final season. Nuggets coach Michael Malone mentioned he and his employees recognized the street as an space of development this previous offseason. Solely the Bucks, Lakers, Mavs and Raptors have higher street data proper now than the Nuggets.

“We just grew up,” mentioned Will Barton. “Each year, we’re figuring out what it takes to win on the road. It’s already hard to win in the NBA, but it’s even tougher to win on the road, but the good teams do it.”

Mason Plumlee had an fascinating opinion on the matter. He mentioned video games like Monday’s, the place there’s no vitality within the enviornment, are more durable to win than in typical street environments.

“We bring our own energy,” Plumlee mentioned. “Tonight, it was kind of a dead arena. … When you go into an environment like a Portland or OKC, where it’s a sell-out every game, it’s a little different and the energy’s there. But this is a little tougher. I think these games are actually harder to win.”

Plumlee momentarily left the sport after rolling his proper ankle however mentioned X-rays had been unfavorable. He returned and gave the Nuggets beneficial fourth quarter minutes.

Porter’s popping out social gathering

Within the wake of Michael Porter Jr.’s 20-point, and a career-high 14-rebound evening, the rookie mentioned his greatest space of development has been letting the sport come to him and never chasing particular person stats. It’s telling that Porter’s veterans are thrilled with how he’s going about his ascendance.

In fact, having Porter alleviates a few of the burden on Jokic, particularly with so many contributors out, however he gushed about what he introduced them final evening.

“He’s an amazing talent,” Jokic mentioned. “When you see how his ball is going into the hoop, it’s amazing. Swoosh every time. He’s a big guy, he’s a rebounder. He can do a lot of things out there.”

Barton, who’s additionally shouldered a lot of the scoring burden throughout their rash of accidents, was equally as effusive.

“Everyone knows his talent is out of this world,” Barton mentioned. “At 6-11, like I always say, with his ability, it’s hard to guard him. And then he goes in there, he’s relentless on the boards. What can I say?”