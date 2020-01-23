Nuggets takeaways: No “feeling sorry for ourselves” down five key players

HOUSTON — It wasn’t protection or scoring that harm the Nuggets essentially the most on Wednesday in opposition to the Rockets; it was their lack of measurement.

Mason Plumlee, Paul Millsap and Michael Porter Jr. had been all out resulting from varied accidents, and the Rockets bombarded the Nuggets on the offensive glass. Houston had 18 offensive rebounds, together with eight from Clint Capela and 6 from Russell Westbrook. There was no overcoming that quantity, which contributed to Houston’s plus-13 rebounding benefit.

It was that element — not Gary Harris’ particular person protection or Jamal Murray’s scoring means – that the Nuggets missed essentially the most. Outdoors of that obvious quantity, there have been a pair different takeaways from Wednesday’s defeat.

No our bodies, no downside

Simply because the Nuggets entered Wednesday night time down three starters and 5 key gamers, nobody on the staff was keen to concede the loss. Definitely not Monte Morris, who was elevated to start line guard duties 4 video games in the past and took the loss more durable than one would possibly count on.

“It’s still frustrating,” Morris stated. “When we left the locker room, we wanted to win. We aren’t just going out there feeling sorry for ourselves because we were down six guys, whatever the number is. … We want to win every single game. Yeah, leaving the locker room, we think we can beat them. We’ve shown we can beat them.”

There was no comfort prize for competing onerous, although Michael Malone did credit score them for that.

Nikola’s voice rising stronger

Towards Minnesota, figuring out his staff was depleted, Jokic stated he tried be extra engaged and function extra of a vocal chief.

“I challenged him tonight, I said listen, ‘It’s going to be even more important tonight,” Malone stated. “We have more guys out.’ Can you be a leader when things aren’t going well? Can you, kind of, be a guy that all these young guys can look to and be a source of comfort and confidence? Yes, he gets a triple-double, he plays extremely hard, but I’m more proud of the fact that we’re not allowing our circumstances to take away from our positive energy.”

He did it once more in opposition to the Rockets. Throughout a timeout, when the sport was trending away from the Nuggets, he went and addressed a gaggle of reserves earlier than they headed again into the sport. When requested concerning the second, he couldn’t fairly keep in mind what he stated. However within the second, it didn’t appear like lip service.

Jokic goes to get the tone for nevertheless lengthy Murray, Harris and Millsap stay out.

Swiss Military knife

Plumlee’s foot damage would possibly depart the largest gap for the Nuggets to fill. Their glut of wings can quickly make up for Harris and Porter’s accidents, however they merely don’t have a variety of choices within the frontcourt. That’s why Grant’s efficiency was so spectacular. He clawed for rebounds, scrapped with James Harden on the perimeter, affected photographs on the rim and usually, used his size to his benefit. He’s snatched seven rebounds every over the past two video games, two of his greatest outputs of the season. The Nuggets want him to play large whereas they’re skinny up entrance.

“Jerami, kind of a Swiss-army knife, he’s playing backup four, he’s playing backup five, he’s guarding Capela, he’s guarding Harden, he’s guarding Westbrook, and he’s rebounding,” Malone stated. “We haven’t had many reps in practices where we can get him used to being a five, but he screens, he rolls, he’s on the rim, he’s really effective in that.”

They want his defensive rebounding greater than ever heading into one other recreation in opposition to the prolonged Pelicans on Friday night time.

