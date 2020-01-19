Number of bodies found buried in Tijuana home now up to 4

Tijuana authorities discovered two extra our bodies beneath a dust flooring in a house the place a lacking Backyard Grove couple was lately discovered buried, authorities stated.

Police have been investigating the deaths of Jesus Lopez Guillen, 70, and his spouse, Maria Teresa Guillen, 65, whose our bodies have been discovered final week within the Obrera neighborhood dwelling once they found the our bodies of one other man and lady, in accordance with the lawyer basic’s workplace of Baja California.

Within the newest grisly discovery, the 2 extra our bodies have been discovered beneath a dust flooring in a room within the dwelling, authorities stated. There was sand and dust on the male corpse and a white powder, believed to be lime, on the feminine corpse. Hearth division personnel, assisted by a police canine, have been instrumental find the our bodies, that are believed to have been buried longer than the our bodies of the Guillens, authorities stated.

On Thursday, the Guillens’ son-in-law, recognized solely as Santiago N., was arrested in reference to their deaths, authorities stated. He informed investigators he had dropped them off on the border after that they had collected about $6,500 in lease on properties they owned in Tijuana, however police say his account has been inconsistent.

The Guillens have been final seen Jan. 10. They have been reported lacking by their daughter.

The lawyer basic’s workplace stated in a press release it was persevering with to analyze the deaths of the Guillens and to establish the opposite our bodies and decide the reason for demise.

Fry writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.