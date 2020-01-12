Number Of Deaths In Maharashtra Factory Blast Rises To 8

Throughout the particles clearing operation, another physique was discovered on Sunday morning (File)

Palghar:

The demise toll within the explosion at a chemical manufacturing facility in Maharashtra’s Palghar district rose to eight on Sunday after the physique of a lacking lady was recovered from the particles on the website, officers mentioned.

The blast happened on Saturday night throughout the testing of some chemical substances on the under-construction plant of Ank Pharma in Kolwade village, killing six folks.

Throughout the particles clearing operation, another physique was discovered on Sunday morning.

Later, the physique of a woman, who was lacking for the reason that mishap happened, was additionally discovered, one other official mentioned.

“We recovered the body of the missing girl, identified as Khushi Surendra Yadav, from the debris around 1.30 pm today. She was in the age group of 13 to 14 years,” district Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh advised PTI.

The six discovered lifeless on Saturday have been recognized as Mohan Ingle (45), Sakshi Madan (39), Nishu Singh (26), Madhuri Singh (46), Gokul Jadhav (18) and Ilyas Ansari (45) (manufacturing facility watchman).

The explosion happened throughout the testing of some chemical substances round 7.20 pm on the plant in a Maharashtra Industrial Growth Company (MIDC) space of Boisar, positioned over 100 km away from Mumbai, officers earlier mentioned.