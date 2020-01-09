Nurse, 33, banned for drink driving after McDonald’s staff report her to police

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Employees at a McDonald’s restaurant tipped-off police after a nurse parked her automobile and walked unsteadily to the counter and slurred her phrases whereas ordering meals, a courtroom has heard.

Shelly Creighton, 33, drove to the restaurant within the Roker retail park on December 2 at 4am.

Involved employees rang police after they suspected she might have pushed whereas drunk. They then delayed her order to offer officers sufficient time to attend the scene.

Creighton was strolling again to her automobile when police arrived. Nevertheless, she refused to offer a breath pattern and was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Officers described her as ‘argumentative and agitated.

She was arrested and brought into custody, the place she continued to be uncooperative with police and refused to participate in any of the usual drink-driving procedures.

Showing at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court docket, Creighton pleaded responsible for failing to supply a specimen of breath.

Lee Poppett, prosecuting, stated Creighton, of Roker, Sunderland, was first noticed by McDonald’s employees driving into the automobile park at round 4am on December 2 final 12 months.

He stated: ‘They odor alcohol on her, she has slurred speech and so they thought she was drunk. The employees then delayed her, giving the police time to attend. Once they do attend, the defendant is strolling in direction of her car.

‘Her speech is slurred and he or she seemed to be unsteady on her toes.’

The courtroom was instructed that Creighton, who works as a nurse in a hospital A&E division, instantly turned agitated and refused a roadside breath check.

Nevertheless, regardless of being arrested, her behaviour did not enhance and he or she remained argumentative with police and continued to refuse to take any checks.

Richard Copsey, defending, stated Creighton had been out consuming within the late afternoon and early night of the day earlier than and had fallen asleep at 10.30pm, earlier than waking up hungry at 4am and deciding to drive to McDonald’s.

‘Her at angle is disappointment in herself,’ Mr Copsey instructed the courtroom.

‘She has job in a hospital. She’s extremely sorry for what she did.’

Creighton was fined £1,500 and banned from the roads for 20 months.

Sentencing her, District Decide Kate Meek stated: ‘In my opinion, there was a degree of impairment and this was demonstrated by your behaviour and deliberate refusal to supply a specimen and that is the premise I will sentence you on.’