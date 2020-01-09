Nurse jumped to her death from bridge as she dreaded undergoing cancer treatment 

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

Printed: 12:46 EST, 9 January 2020 | Up to date: 12:47 EST, 9 January 2020

Kim Holman, 56, dedicated suicide after present process surgical procedure and chemotherapy

A tragic nurse killed herself as a result of she dreaded returning to hospital after most cancers therapy, an inquest heard.

Kim Holman, 56, took a taxi earlier than leaping off a bridge after surgical procedure and chemotherapy.

Mom Kim advised well being employees that she didn’t need to keep in hospital and was allowed to depart.

The previous anaesthetic nurse later tried to kill herself, Gwent Coroner’s Court docket heard.

She was then monitored by her household – however when left alone she took a taxi to a bridge and threw herself off.

Kim, of Newport, Wales, was pulled from the River Usk after a passerby noticed her leap in however she later died in hospital.

Coroner Caroline Saunders stated: ‘Kim was a 56-year-old girl who had been identified with pancreatic most cancers.

‘She had undergone surgical procedure and chemotherapy. It’s not shocking that Kim was depressed.

The well being employee ‘took benefit of a short lack of supervision’ as she jumped from a bridge over the River Usk in Newport, the Gwent Coroner’s Court docket heard. She had complained of suicidal ideas whereas present process therapy

‘Whereas attending hospital, she complained of suicidal ideas. She was assessed then discharged from hospital.

The well being employee tried to take her personal life by chopping her wrists and taking an overdose of remedy later that month.

Miss Saunders stated Kim was transferred to St Cadoc’s psychological well being hospital, Wales, the place she advised workers she was feeling higher.

She was transferred to St Cadoc’s Hospital (pictured) after a earlier suicide try. Right here she advised workers that she was feeling significantly better as a result of she didn’t need to keep in hospital, the courtroom heard

The coroner added: ‘I’m of the view that Kim was not being truthful as a result of she didn’t need to keep in hospital.

‘Kim was seen every day by a member of the workforce however issues had been raised that Kim was masking her true emotions.

‘Sadly Kim took benefit of a short lack of supervision and jumped from City Bridge.’

Miss Saunders recorded a conclusion of suicide.

For confidential assist within the UK name the Samaritans on 116123, go to a neighborhood Samaritans department or click on right here for particulars.