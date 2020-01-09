Nurse will work with refs, but Raptors coach won’t tone down intensity

CHARLOTTE — In the event you search for — means up — the listing of NBA leaders in technical fouls, you’ll discover Raptors head coach Nick Nurse there with 9 to this point.

That’s 50% greater than Brooklyn’s Kenny Atkinson and Washington’s Scott Brooks, who every have six and as many because the most-penalized participant, Golden State’s perennial technical foul generator, Draymond Inexperienced.

Are referees calling technical fouls extra typically than they did final yr?

“I don’t know the numbers, I don’t study it,” Nurse instructed Postmedia earlier than the Raptors beat Charlotte in time beyond regulation on Wednesday. “I would assume that the number is up this year, I would imagine, yeah.”

Nurse’s numbers are definitely up. The second-year Raptors head coach and long-time assistant is greater than midway to a possible suspension, since a 16th technical foul leads to a one-game ban and each further two from there set off an extra one-game suspension. He has additionally paid out $22,000 in fines to this point, however doesn’t plan to vary his method.

When requested if he was involved about accumulating 9 technical fouls already, Nurse instructed Postmedia, “Uh, nope” and easily stated “yep,” that he would proceed to maintain comporting himself on the sidelines in the identical means.

Nurse has been irate throughout loads of Toronto’s video games at calls — and normally sequence of calls — that he disagreed with. Some have actually been game-changers, just like the Hassan Whiteside shifting display that went uncalled on Tuesday, permitting Portland to tug out a victory when Carmelo Anthony later hit a game-winner. The NBA’s each day final two-minute report discovered that, because the Raptors all anticipated, the no-call had been fallacious.

“You were right,” I instructed Nurse simply after the Whiteside information had come down.

“100%. I’m right about a lot of them,” Nurse instructed Postmedia.

“I’ve seen a lot of games and I’ve reffed a lot of practices, so I’m right about a lot of them. But it’s also a very hard, fast-moving game to ref,” he added diplomatically.

“Listen, the reality is there are a lot of vet refs (that) have left (the NBA due to age, health and other reasons in recent years) and a lot of new refs are in,” Nurse stated.

Revered veterans Monty McCutchen, Danny Crawford, Joey Crawford, Mike Callahan and numerous others have left lately, together with Dick Bavetta earlier than this run. In actual fact, Danny and Joey Crawford, and McCutchen completed 1-Three in a 2016 Los Angeles Occasions ballot of gamers, coaches and assistants of the NBA’s three finest referees.

That has led to a distinct dynamic and, some would inform you, a drop within the accuracy of the officiating.

“But it’s our league and we are all working together. I’m not down on the refereeing, I’m not down on the decisions, I’m not down on anything,” Nurse clarified.

“I think we’ve had some tough breaks. But I always say that those things will balance themselves out. But I do say it’s our league. We’re all working together. I will try to do my part in that.”

Nurse didn’t choose up one other technical at Charlotte, which he identified with amusing hours after our preliminary discuss on the topic.

SIAKAM STILL ON COURSE

The second spherical of NBA all-star voting got here out on Thursday and Raptors ahead Pascal Siakam remained third amongst East forwards in fan voting. That places him heading in the right direction to start out in what could be his first all-star look subsequent month in Chicago. As reported by Postmedia on Wednesday, Siakam is on observe to doubtlessly play for the primary time since Dec. 20 someday within the subsequent week and as quickly as Sunday in opposition to San Antonio.

Siakam has a couple of 330,000-vote lead on Philadelphia’s Jimmy Butler, behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Sixers centre and Siakam’s Cameroonian countryman Joel Embiid. Kyle Lowry vaulted from eighth to sixth amongst East guards. Trae Younger and Kyrie Irving lead there.

LeBron James pulled barely previous Antetokounmpo in general voting and the remainder of the West leaders embrace Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic and James Harden.

AROUND THE RIM

Serge Ibaka on lacking three free throws in opposition to Charlotte earlier than hitting two essential ones to win the sport: “Those free throws, I didn’t worry about them because even the first two I missed, I know I’m shooting my free throws well,” he stated. “The same technique I always use. And then the second one I shoot the same way. Come down and focus on just shoot like I’m always practising.” Ibaka picked up Lowry, who had uncharacteristically missed a pair … Terence Davis on how the Raptors took a see-saw sport in opposition to the Hornets: “Well basketball is a game of runs so you’re going to have that ups and downs,” Davis stated. “And teams are good in this league. They’re going to make runs, we’re going to make runs. It’s always about who wants it more at the end of the day. This team has players who have some dog in them and just want it more and I think that’s what the game came down to.” … Toronto has performed one of many NBA’s busiest and hardest schedules, however is within the midst of a uncommon stretch of three days with no sport. In fact, there might be 4 video games in six nights instantly following the break.