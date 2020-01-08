Nursery where police probed claims of sex assault closes for good

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

Printed: 10:33 EST, eight January 2020 | Up to date: 10:36 EST, eight January 2020

A nursery on the centre of a police probe into alleged sexual assaults by a member of workers has closed.

Jack and Jill Childcare Restricted in Torquay, Devon, stated it has been serving to police since an investigation was launched into allegations involving youngsters final July.

A employee was arrested and sacked after being accused of quite a lot of ‘contact offences’ with younger youngsters, and stays on police bail.

An indication at Jack and Jill Childcare nursery in Torquay, Devon, is pictured on November 5 final 12 months

The enterprise stopped buying and selling final November however has now determined to shut for good. Mother and father got the information in an electronic mail from the nursery.

It stated: ‘It’s with a heavy coronary heart that we write to tell you of our resolution to shut Jack and Jill Childcare Restricted.

‘Following [alleged] occasions from July 2019, we now have labored tirelessly alongside the police, Ofsted, and the Native authority.

‘Thanks in your help through the years, and extra particularly not too long ago. The love and care proven by so lots of you has introduced mild throughout such darkness.

The enterprise in Devon stopped buying and selling final November however has now determined to shut for good

‘We want you each happiness and success, and will 2020 be a 12 months of positivity for you all. With love and thanks from Jack and Jill Childcare Restricted.’

Greater than 100 households had been initially contacted by police following allegations of sexual assault involving a number of youngsters on the nursery.

A teenage male was then arrested in connection and has since been launched on police bail to January 22.

His bail situations embrace not attending the realm of the nursery and he has since moved out of the power space while the investigation continues.

Mother and father got the information that the location in Torquay is closing in an electronic mail from the nursery

The childcare enterprise had been working for 15 years.

A multi-agency response involving police, the native authority, NHS Devon Medical Commissioning Group and Ofsted was launched to analyze the allegation.

Talking final November, Appearing Detective Chief Inspector James Inventory stated: ‘For the reason that info was obtained in July, a police investigation has been ongoing.

‘As a part of this, over 250 hours of CCTV from inside Jack and Jill Childcare have been reviewed.

‘On account of CCTV enquiries, quite a lot of youngsters aged 2 have been recognized as potential victims of contact offences.

‘We’ve got now contacted all mother and father and guardians of kids who attended Jack and Jill Childcare in relation to our investigation.

‘The contact seems to be restricted to throughout the nursery setting and we don’t imagine that every other member of workers had data of those issues.

‘These look like the actions of a lone particular person, and the offences don’t contain the taking or distributing of any photographs.’

A helpline was arrange by the Torbay Safeguarding Kids’s Partnership, and is hosted by the native authority for anybody involved. The quantity is 01803 208820.